Determinants of blood acylcarnitine concentrations in healthy individuals of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition

  • Background & aims: Circulating levels of acylcarnitines (ACs) have been associated with the risk of various diseases such as cancer and type 2 diabetes. Diet and lifestyle factors have been shown to in-fluence AC concentrations but a better understanding of their biological, lifestyle and metabolic de-terminants is needed. Methods: Circulating ACs were measured in blood by targeted (15 ACs) and untargeted metabolomics (50 ACs) in 7770 and 395 healthy participants of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), respectively. Associations with biological and lifestyle characteristics, dietary patterns, self-reported intake of individual foods, estimated intake of carnitine and fatty acids, and fatty acids in plasma phospholipid fraction and amino acids in blood were assessed. Results: Age, sex and fasting status were associated with the largest proportion of AC variability (partial-r up to 0.19, 0.18 and 0.16, respectively). Some AC species of medium or long-chain fatty acid moiety wereBackground & aims: Circulating levels of acylcarnitines (ACs) have been associated with the risk of various diseases such as cancer and type 2 diabetes. Diet and lifestyle factors have been shown to in-fluence AC concentrations but a better understanding of their biological, lifestyle and metabolic de-terminants is needed. Methods: Circulating ACs were measured in blood by targeted (15 ACs) and untargeted metabolomics (50 ACs) in 7770 and 395 healthy participants of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), respectively. Associations with biological and lifestyle characteristics, dietary patterns, self-reported intake of individual foods, estimated intake of carnitine and fatty acids, and fatty acids in plasma phospholipid fraction and amino acids in blood were assessed. Results: Age, sex and fasting status were associated with the largest proportion of AC variability (partial-r up to 0.19, 0.18 and 0.16, respectively). Some AC species of medium or long-chain fatty acid moiety were associated with the corresponding fatty acids in plasma (partial-r= 0.24) or with intake of specific foods such as dairy foods containing the same fatty acid. ACs of short-chain fatty acid moiety (propionylcarnitine and valerylcarnitine) were moderately associated with concentrations of branched-chain amino acids (partial-r= 0.5). Intake of most other foods and of carnitine showed little association with AC levels. Conclusions: Our results show that determinants of ACs in blood vary according to their fatty acid moiety, and that their concentrations are related to age, sex, diet, and fasting status. Knowledge on their potential determinants may help interpret associations of ACs with disease risk and inform on potential dietary and lifestyle factors that might be modified for disease prevention.show moreshow less

Author details:Roland WedekindORCiD, Joseph A. RothwellORCiD, Vivian ViallonORCiD, Pekka Keski-RahkonenORCiD, Julie A. SchmidtORCiD, Veronique Chajes, Verena KatzkeORCiD, Theron Johnson, Maria Santucci de Magistris, Vittorio KroghORCiD, Pilar Amiano, Carlotta Sacerdote, Daniel Redondo-SánchezORCiD, José María Huerta, Anne TjønnelandORCiD, Pratik PokharelORCiD, Paula JakszynORCiD, Rosario Tumino, Eva ArdanazORCiD, Torkjel M. Sandanger, Anna WinkvistORCiD, Johan HultdinORCiD, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Marc J. GunterORCiD, Inge HuybrechtsORCiD, Augustin Scalbert
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clnu.2022.05.020
ISSN:0261-5614
ISSN:1532-1983
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35779425
Title of parent work (English):Clinical nutrition : the official journal of the European Society of Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition
Publisher:Churchill Livingstone
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/13
Tag:Acylcarnitines; Branched-chain amino acids; Diet; Fatty acids; Metabolomics
Volume:41
Issue:8
Number of pages:11
First page:1735
Last Page:1745
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 3.0 Deutschland

