Determinants of blood acylcarnitine concentrations in healthy individuals of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition

Roland Wedekind, Joseph A. Rothwell, Vivian Viallon, Pekka Keski-Rahkonen, Julie A. Schmidt, Veronique Chajes, Verena Katzke, Theron Johnson, Maria Santucci de Magistris, Vittorio Krogh, Pilar Amiano, Carlotta Sacerdote, Daniel Redondo-Sánchez, José María Huerta, Anne Tjønneland, Pratik Pokharel, Paula Jakszyn, Rosario Tumino, Eva Ardanaz, Torkjel M. Sandanger, Anna Winkvist, Johan Hultdin, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Elisabete Weiderpass, Marc J. Gunter, Inge Huybrechts, Augustin Scalbert
- Background & aims:
Circulating levels of acylcarnitines (ACs) have been associated with the risk of various diseases such as cancer and type 2 diabetes. Diet and lifestyle factors have been shown to in-fluence AC concentrations but a better understanding of their biological, lifestyle and metabolic de-terminants is needed.
Methods:
Circulating ACs were measured in blood by targeted (15 ACs) and untargeted metabolomics (50 ACs) in 7770 and 395 healthy participants of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), respectively. Associations with biological and lifestyle characteristics, dietary patterns, self-reported intake of individual foods, estimated intake of carnitine and fatty acids, and fatty acids in plasma phospholipid fraction and amino acids in blood were assessed.
Results:
Some AC species of medium or long-chain fatty acid moiety were
Age, sex and fasting status were associated with the largest proportion of AC variability (partial-r up to 0.19, 0.18 and 0.16, respectively). Some AC species of medium or long-chain fatty acid moiety were associated with the corresponding fatty acids in plasma (partial-r= 0.24) or with intake of specific foods such as dairy foods containing the same fatty acid. ACs of short-chain fatty acid moiety (propionylcarnitine and valerylcarnitine) were moderately associated with concentrations of branched-chain amino acids (partial-r= 0.5). Intake of most other foods and of carnitine showed little association with AC levels.
Conclusions:
Our results show that determinants of ACs in blood vary according to their fatty acid moiety, and that their concentrations are related to age, sex, diet, and fasting status. Knowledge on their potential determinants may help interpret associations of ACs with disease risk and inform on potential dietary and lifestyle factors that might be modified for disease prevention.…
|Roland WedekindORCiD, Joseph A. RothwellORCiD, Vivian ViallonORCiD, Pekka Keski-RahkonenORCiD, Julie A. SchmidtORCiD, Veronique Chajes, Verena KatzkeORCiD, Theron Johnson, Maria Santucci de Magistris, Vittorio KroghORCiD, Pilar Amiano, Carlotta Sacerdote, Daniel Redondo-SánchezORCiD, José María Huerta, Anne TjønnelandORCiD, Pratik PokharelORCiD, Paula JakszynORCiD, Rosario Tumino, Eva ArdanazORCiD, Torkjel M. Sandanger, Anna WinkvistORCiD, Johan HultdinORCiD, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Marc J. GunterORCiD, Inge HuybrechtsORCiD, Augustin Scalbert
|Tag:
|Acylcarnitines; Branched-chain amino acids; Diet; Fatty acids; Metabolomics
|Funding institution:
|International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC); Danish Cancer; Society (Denmark); Ligue Contre le Cancer (France); Institut Gustave; Roussy (France); Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche; Medicale (INSERM) (France); German Cancer Aid (Germany); German Cancer; Research Center (DKFZ) (Germany); Federal Ministry of Education and; Research (BMBF) (Germany); Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul; Cancro-AIRC-Italy (Italy); National Research Council (Italy); Dutch; Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) (The Netherlands);; Health Research Fund (FIS) -Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII); (Spain); Catalan Institute of Oncology -ICO (Spain); Swedish Cancer; Society (Sweden); Swedish Research Council and County Councils of Skane;; Cancer Research UK (United Kingdom) [14136, C8221/A29017]; World Cancer; Research Fund (WCRF UK), as part of the World Cancer Research Fund; International grant programme [2014/1183]; Department of Epidemiology; and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Imperial College London;; Mutuelle Generale de l'Education Nationale (France); German Institute of; Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke (DIfE) (Germany); Compagnia di; SanPaolo (Italy); Netherlands Cancer Registry (NKR) (The Netherlands);; LK Research Funds (The Netherlands); Dutch Prevention Funds (The; Netherlands); Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek Nederland) (The Netherlands);; World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) (The Netherlands); Statistics; Netherlands (The Netherlands); Regional Government of Andalucia (Spain);; Regional Government of Asturias (Spain); Regional Government of Basque; Country (Spain); Regional Government of Murcia (Spain); Regional; Government of Navarra (Spain); Cancer Research UK [C8221/A19170];; Swedish Research Council (Sweden); County Council of Skane (Sweden);; County Council of Vasterbotten (Sweden); Medical Research Council; (United Kingdom) [1000143, MR/M012190/1]; MRC [MR/M012190/1,; MR/N003284/1] Funding Source: UKRI
