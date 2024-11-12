Schließen

An individual participant data meta-analysis

  • Objective: Behavioral interventions are well established treatments for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, insight into moderators of treatment outcome is limited. Method: We conducted an individual participant data meta-analysis (IPDMA), including data of randomized controlled behavioral intervention trials for individuals with ADHD <18 years of age. Outcomes were symptoms of ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), and conduct disorder (CD) and impairment. Moderators investigated were symptoms and impairment severity, medication use, age, IQ, sex, socioeconomic status, and single parenthood. Results: For raters most proximal to treatment, small- to medium-sized effects of behavioral interventions were found for symptoms of ADHD, inattention, hyperactivity/impulsivity (HI), ODD and CD, and impairment. Blinded outcomes were available only for small preschool subsamples and limited measures. CD symptoms and/or diagnosis moderated outcome on ADHD, HI, ODD, and CD symptoms. SingleObjective: Behavioral interventions are well established treatments for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, insight into moderators of treatment outcome is limited. Method: We conducted an individual participant data meta-analysis (IPDMA), including data of randomized controlled behavioral intervention trials for individuals with ADHD <18 years of age. Outcomes were symptoms of ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), and conduct disorder (CD) and impairment. Moderators investigated were symptoms and impairment severity, medication use, age, IQ, sex, socioeconomic status, and single parenthood. Results: For raters most proximal to treatment, small- to medium-sized effects of behavioral interventions were found for symptoms of ADHD, inattention, hyperactivity/impulsivity (HI), ODD and CD, and impairment. Blinded outcomes were available only for small preschool subsamples and limited measures. CD symptoms and/or diagnosis moderated outcome on ADHD, HI, ODD, and CD symptoms. Single parenthood moderated ODD outcome, and ADHD severity moderated impairment outcome. Higher baseline CD or ADHD symptoms, a CD diagnosis, and single parenthood were related to worsening of symptoms in the untreated but not in the treated group, indicating a protective rather than an ameliorative effect of behavioral interventions for these children. Conclusion: Behavioral treatments are effective for reducing ADHD symptoms, behavioral problems, and impairment as reported by raters most proximal to treatment. Those who have severe CD or ADHD symptoms, a CD diagnosis, or are single parents should be prioritized for treatment, as they may evidence worsening of symptoms in the absence of intervention.show moreshow less

Author details:Annabeth P. GroenmanORCiD, Rianne HornstraORCiD, Pieter J. HoekstraORCiD, Laura SteenhuisORCiD, Asma AghebatiORCiD, Bianca E. BoyerORCiD, Jan K. Buitelaar, Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, David DaleyORCiD, Parisa Dehkordian, Melissa DvorskyORCiD, Nike FrankeORCiD, George J. DuPaul, Naama GershyORCiD, Elizabeth HarveyORCiD, Timo Hennig, Sharonne HerbertORCiD, Joshua LangbergORCiD, Jennifer A. MautoneORCiD, Amori Yee MikamiORCiD, Linda J. PfiffnerORCiD, Thomas J. PowerORCiD, Sijmen A. ReijneveldORCiD, Satyam Antonio SchrammORCiDGND, Julie B. SchweitzerORCiD, Margaret H. SibleyORCiD, Edmund Sonuga-BarkeORCiD, Catharine ThompsonORCiD, Margaret ThompsonORCiD, Carolyn Webster-Stratton, Yuhuan Xie, Marjolein LumanORCiD, Saskia van der OordORCiD, Barbara J. van den HoofdakkerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaac.2021.02.024
ISSN:0890-8567
ISSN:1527-5418
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33932495
Title of parent work (English):Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry : JAACAP
Subtitle (English):behavioral treatments for children and adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/12
Tag:ADHD; behavioral interventions; individual participant data meta-analyses; moderator analyses
Volume:61
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:144
Last Page:158
Funding institution:Dutch Organization for Health Research and Development (ZonMw); [729300013]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

