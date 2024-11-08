Pre-diagnostic circulating resistin concentrations are not associated with colorectal cancer risk in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition study

Simple Summary Resistin has been proposed to link to cancer development via inflammatory processes. Prior case-control studies suggest higher post-diagnosis resistin concentrations in CRC cases compared to controls. Here, we found no association between pre-diagnostic circulating resistin concentrations and the risk of CRC; however, we observed a marginally significant association among cases (and their matched controls) diagnosed with CRC within the first two years of follow-up, whereas no such association was observed among cases (and their matched controls) diagnosed with CRC after two years of follow-up. We speculate that resistin is more likely a marker of existing tumors than a risk factor of CRC. Resistin is a polypeptide implicated in inflammatory processes, and as such could be linked to colorectal carcinogenesis. In case-control studies, higher resistin levels have been found in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients compared to healthy individuals. However, evidence for the association between pre-diagnostic resistin and CRC

Simple Summary Resistin has been proposed to link to cancer development via inflammatory processes. Prior case-control studies suggest higher post-diagnosis resistin concentrations in CRC cases compared to controls. Here, we found no association between pre-diagnostic circulating resistin concentrations and the risk of CRC; however, we observed a marginally significant association among cases (and their matched controls) diagnosed with CRC within the first two years of follow-up, whereas no such association was observed among cases (and their matched controls) diagnosed with CRC after two years of follow-up. We speculate that resistin is more likely a marker of existing tumors than a risk factor of CRC. Resistin is a polypeptide implicated in inflammatory processes, and as such could be linked to colorectal carcinogenesis. In case-control studies, higher resistin levels have been found in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients compared to healthy individuals. However, evidence for the association between pre-diagnostic resistin and CRC risk is scarce. We investigated pre-diagnostic resistin concentrations and CRC risk within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition using a nested case-control study among 1293 incident CRC-diagnosed cases and 1293 incidence density-matched controls. Conditional logistic regression models controlled for matching factors (age, sex, study center, fasting status, and women-related factors in women) and potential confounders (education, dietary and lifestyle factors, body mass index (BMI), BMI-adjusted waist circumference residuals) were used to estimate relative risks (RRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for CRC. Higher circulating resistin concentrations were not associated with CRC (RR per doubling resistin, 1.11; 95% CI 0.94-1.30; p = 0.22). There were also no associations with CRC subgroups defined by tumor subsite or sex. However, resistin was marginally associated with a higher CRC risk among participants followed-up maximally two years, but not among those followed-up after more than two years. We observed no substantial correlation between baseline circulating resistin concentrations and adiposity measures (BMI, waist circumference), adipokines (adiponectin, leptin), or metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers (C-reactive protein, C-peptide, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, reactive oxygen metabolites) among controls. In this large-scale prospective cohort, there was little evidence of an association between baseline circulating resistin concentrations and CRC risk in European men and women.

