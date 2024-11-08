Jorge Munoz-Gama, Niels Martin, Carlos Fernandez-Llatas, Owen A. Johnson, Marcos Sepulveda, Emmanuel Helm, Victor Galvez-Yanjari, Eric Rojas, Antonio Martinez-Millana, Davide Aloini, Ilaria Angela Amantea, Robert Andrews, Michael Arias, Iris Beerepoot, Elisabetta Benevento, Andrea Burattin, Daniel Capurro, Josep Carmona, Marco Comuzzi, Benjamin Dalmas, Rene de la Fuente, Chiara Di Francescomarino, Claudio Di Ciccio, Roberto Gatta, Chiara Ghidini, Fernanda Gonzalez-Lopez, Gema Ibanez-Sanchez, Hilda B. Klasky, Angelina Prima Kurniati, Xixi Lu, Felix Mannhardt, Ronny Mans, Mar Marcos, Renata Medeiros de Carvalho, Marco Pegoraro, Simon K. Poon, Luise Pufahl, Hajo A. Reijers, Simon Remy, Stefanie Rinderle-Ma, Lucia Sacchi, Fernando Seoane, Minseok Song, Alessandro Stefanini, Emilio Sulis, Arthur H. M. ter Hofstede, Pieter J. Toussaint, Vicente Traver, Zoe Valero-Ramon, Inge van de Weerd, Wil M. P. van der Aalst, Rob Vanwersch, Mathias Weske, Moe Thandar Wynn, Francesca Zerbato
- Process mining techniques can be used to analyse business processes using the data logged during their execution.
These techniques are leveraged in a wide range of domains, including healthcare, where it focuses mainly on the analysis of diagnostic, treatment, and organisational processes.
Despite the huge amount of data generated in hospitals by staff and machinery involved in healthcare processes, there is no evidence of a systematic uptake of process mining beyond targeted case studies in a research context.
When developing and using process mining in healthcare, distinguishing characteristics of healthcare processes such as their variability and patient-centred focus require targeted attention.
Against this background, the Process-Oriented Data Science in Healthcare Alliance has been established to propagate the research and application of techniques targeting the data-driven improvement of healthcare processes.
