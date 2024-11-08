Schließen

Circulating isovalerylcarnitine and lung cancer risk

  • Background: Tobacco exposure causes 8 of 10 lung cancers, and identifying additional risk factors is challenging due to confounding introduced by smoking in traditional observational studies. Materials and Methods: We used Mendelian randomization (MR) to screen 207 metabolites for their role in lung cancer predisposition using independent genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of blood metabolite levels (n = 7,824) and lung cancer risk (n = 29,266 cases/56,450 controls). A nested case-control study (656 cases and 1,296 matched controls) was subsequently per-formed using prediagnostic blood samples to validate MR associ-ation with lung cancer incidence data from population-based cohorts (EPIC and NSHDS). Results: An MR-based scan of 207 circulating metabolites for lung cancer risk identified that blood isovalerylcarnitine (IVC) was associated with a decreased odds of lung cancer after accounting for multiple testing (log10-OR = 0.43; 95% CI, 0.29-0.63). Molar measurement of IVC in prediagnostic blood found similarBackground: Tobacco exposure causes 8 of 10 lung cancers, and identifying additional risk factors is challenging due to confounding introduced by smoking in traditional observational studies. Materials and Methods: We used Mendelian randomization (MR) to screen 207 metabolites for their role in lung cancer predisposition using independent genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of blood metabolite levels (n = 7,824) and lung cancer risk (n = 29,266 cases/56,450 controls). A nested case-control study (656 cases and 1,296 matched controls) was subsequently per-formed using prediagnostic blood samples to validate MR associ-ation with lung cancer incidence data from population-based cohorts (EPIC and NSHDS). Results: An MR-based scan of 207 circulating metabolites for lung cancer risk identified that blood isovalerylcarnitine (IVC) was associated with a decreased odds of lung cancer after accounting for multiple testing (log10-OR = 0.43; 95% CI, 0.29-0.63). Molar measurement of IVC in prediagnostic blood found similar results (log10-OR = 0.39; 95% CI, 0.21-0.72). Results were consistent across lung cancer subtypes. Conclusions: Independent lines of evidence support an inverse association of elevated circulating IVC with lung cancer risk through a novel methodologic approach that integrates genetic and tradi-tional epidemiology to efficiently identify novel cancer biomarkers. Impact: Our results find compelling evidence in favor of a protective role for a circulating metabolite, IVC, in lung cancer etiology. From the treatment of a Mendelian disease, isovaleric acidemia, we know that circulating IVC is modifiable through a restricted protein diet or glycine and L-carnatine supplementation. IVC may represent a modifiable and inversely associated biomarker for lung cancer.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Karl Smith-ByrneORCiD, Agustin Cerani, Florence GuidaORCiD, Sirui ZhouORCiD, Antonio Agudo, Krasimira AleksandrovaORCiDGND, Aurelio BarricarteORCiD, Miguel Rodriguez Barranco, Christoph H. Bochers, Inger Torhild GramORCiD, Jun Han, Christopher Amos, Rayjean J. Hung, Kjell GrankvistORCiD, Therese Haugdhal Nost, Liher Imaz, Maria Dolores Chirlaque-Lopez, Mikael Johansson, Rudolf Kaaks, Tilman Kuhn, Richard M. Martin, James D. McKay, Valeria Pala, Hilary A. Robbins, Torkjel M. Sandanger, David Schibli, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND, Ruth C. Travis, Paolo Vineis, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Paul Brennan, Mattias Johansson, J. Brent Richards
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-21-1033
ISSN:1055-9965
ISSN:1538-7755
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35839461
Title of parent work (English):Cancer epidemiology, biomarkers & prevention
Subtitle (German):evidence from Mendelian randomization and prediagnostic blood measurements
Publisher:American Association for Cancer Research
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/08
Volume:31
Issue:10
Number of pages:9
First page:1966
Last Page:1974
Funding institution:US National Cancer Institute [U19CA203654]; Cancer Research UK; [C18281/A29019]; Canadian Institutes of Health Research; Canadian; Foundation for Innovation; Fonds de Recherche Sante Quebec (FRSQ); FRQS; Clinical Research Scholarship; Medical Research Council; European Union;; National Institute for Health Research (NIHR); Wellcome Trust; King's; College London; National Institute of Health [U19CA203654]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

