Sophia R. Flury, Anne E. Jaskot, Harry C. Ferguson, Gabor Worseck, Kirill Makan, John Chisholm, Alberto Saldana-Lopez, Daniel Schaerer, Stephan R. McCandliss, Xinfeng Xu, Bingjie Wang, M. S. Oey, N. M. Ford, Timothy Heckman, Zhiyuan Ji, Mauro Giavalisco, Ricardo Amorin, Hakim Atek, Jeremy Blaizot, Sanchayeeta Borthakur, Cody Carr, Marco Castellano, Stephane De Barros, Mark Dickinson, Steven L. Finkelstein, Brian Fleming, Fabio Fontanot, Thibault Garel, Andrea Grazian, Matthew Hayes, Alaina Henry, Valentin Mauerhofer, Genoveva Micheva, Goran Ostlin, Casey Papovich, Laura Pentericci, Swara Ravindranath, Joakim Rosdahl, Michael Rutkowski, Paola Santini, Claudia Scarlata, Harry Teplitz, Trinh Thuan, Maxime Trebitsch, Eros Vanzella, Anne Verhamme
- The Lyman continuum (LyC) cannot be observed at the epoch of reionization (z greater than or similar to 6) owing to intergalactic H i absorption. To identify LyC emitters (LCEs) and infer the fraction of escaping LyC, astronomers have developed various indirect diagnostics of LyC escape. Using measurements of the LyC from the Low-redshift Lyman Continuum Survey (LzLCS), we present the first statistical test of these diagnostics. While optical depth indicators based on Ly alpha, such as peak velocity separation and equivalent width, perform well, we also find that other diagnostics, such as the [O iii]/[O ii] flux ratio and star formation rate surface density, predict whether a galaxy is an LCE. The relationship between these galaxy properties and the fraction of escaping LyC flux suggests that LyC escape depends strongly on H i column density, ionization parameter, and stellar feedback. We find that LCEs occupy a range of stellar masses, metallicities, star formation histories, and ionization parameters, which may indicate episodicThe Lyman continuum (LyC) cannot be observed at the epoch of reionization (z greater than or similar to 6) owing to intergalactic H i absorption. To identify LyC emitters (LCEs) and infer the fraction of escaping LyC, astronomers have developed various indirect diagnostics of LyC escape. Using measurements of the LyC from the Low-redshift Lyman Continuum Survey (LzLCS), we present the first statistical test of these diagnostics. While optical depth indicators based on Ly alpha, such as peak velocity separation and equivalent width, perform well, we also find that other diagnostics, such as the [O iii]/[O ii] flux ratio and star formation rate surface density, predict whether a galaxy is an LCE. The relationship between these galaxy properties and the fraction of escaping LyC flux suggests that LyC escape depends strongly on H i column density, ionization parameter, and stellar feedback. We find that LCEs occupy a range of stellar masses, metallicities, star formation histories, and ionization parameters, which may indicate episodic and/or different physical causes of LyC escape.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Sophia R. Flury, Anne E. Jaskot, Harry C. Ferguson, Gabor WorseckORCiD, Kirill MakanORCiD, John ChisholmORCiD, Alberto Saldana-Lopez, Daniel SchaererORCiD, Stephan R. McCandliss, Xinfeng Xu, Bingjie WangORCiD, M. S. Oey, N. M. Ford, Timothy Heckman, Zhiyuan Ji, Mauro Giavalisco, Ricardo Amorin, Hakim Atek, Jeremy Blaizot, Sanchayeeta BorthakurORCiD, Cody Carr, Marco Castellano, Stephane De Barros, Mark Dickinson, Steven L. Finkelstein, Brian Fleming, Fabio FontanotORCiD, Thibault Garel, Andrea Grazian, Matthew HayesORCiD, Alaina Henry, Valentin Mauerhofer, Genoveva Micheva, Goran Ostlin, Casey Papovich, Laura Pentericci, Swara RavindranathORCiD, Joakim Rosdahl, Michael Rutkowski, Paola Santini, Claudia ScarlataORCiD, Harry Teplitz, Trinh Thuan, Maxime TrebitschORCiD, Eros Vanzella, Anne VerhammeORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac61e4
|ISSN:
|0004-637X
|ISSN:
|1538-4357
|Title of parent work (English):
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|Subtitle (English):
|II. New insights into LyC diagnostics
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/11
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/08
|Volume:
|930
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|126
|Number of pages:
|21
|Funding institution:
|NASA through Space Telescope Science Institute [HST-GO-15626]; NASA [NAS; 5-26555]; Alfred P. Sloan Foundation; U.S. Department of Energy Office; of Science; Center for High Performance Computing at the University of; Utah; ANID Fondecyt Regular [1202007]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International