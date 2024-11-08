Schließen

Long-Term Employment Effects of the Minimum Wage in Germany

  We investigate the long-term effects of the introduction of the German minimum wage in 2015 and its subsequent increases on regional employment. Using comprehensive survey data, we are able to measure the regional bite of the minimum wage in 2014, just before its introduction, as well as in 2018, before it was raised substantially in several steps. The introduction mainly affected the labour market in East Germany, while the minimum wage increases increasingly affected low-wage regions in West Germany, with about one third of regions changing their (binary) treatment status between 2014 and 2018. We use different specifications and extensions of the canonical difference-in-differences approach, as well as a set of new estimators that allow unbiased effect estimation with a staggered treatment adoption and heterogeneous treatment effects. Our results show a small negative effect on total dependent employment of 0.5%, driven by a significant reduction in marginal employment of 2.4%. The extended specifications suggest additional effects of the minimum wage increases, as well as stronger negative effects for those regions that were strongly affected by the minimum wage in both periods.

Metadaten
Author details:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Nico PestelORCiDGND, Rebecca Olthaus
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-665254
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66525
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):New Data and Estimators
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (80)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/11/08
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/11/08
Tag:employment; minimum wage; regional bite
Issue:80
Number of pages:46
RVK - Regensburg classification:MS 5200, QC 310, QV 350
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J23 Labor Demand
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J3 Wages, Compensation, and Labor Costs / J31 Wage Level and Structure; Wage Differentials
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J3 Wages, Compensation, and Labor Costs / J38 Public Policy
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

