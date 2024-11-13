Justin Harbs, Sabina Rinaldi, Audrey Gicquiau, Pekka Keski-Rahkonen, Nagisa Mori, Xijia Liu, Rudolf Kaaks, Verena Katzke, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Claudia Agnoli, Rosario Tumino, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Marta Crous-Bou, Maria-Jose Sanchez, Amaia Aizpurua, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Aurelio Barricarte Gurrea, Ruth C. Travis, Eleanor L. Watts, Sofia Christakoudi, Konstantinos K. Tsilidis, Elisabete Weiderpass, Marc J. Gunter, Bethany Van Guelpen, Neil Murphy, Sophia Harlid
Endogenous sex hormones may contribute to higher colorectal cancer incidence rates in men compared with women, but despite an increased number of studies, clear evidence is lacking.
We conducted a comprehensive nested case-control study of circulating concentrations of sex hormones, sex hormone precursors, and sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) in relation to subsequent colon cancer risk in European men. Concentrations were measured using liquid LC/MS-MS in prospectively collected plasma samples from 690 cases and 690 matched controls from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) and the Northern Sweden Health and Disease Study (NSHDS) cohorts. Multivariable conditional logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI). In addition, we conducted a meta-analysis of previous studies on men.
Circulating levels of testosterone (OR, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.51-0.89) and SHBG (OR, 0.77; 95% CI, 0.62-0.96) were inversely associated
Circulating levels of testosterone (OR, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.51-0.89) and SHBG (OR, 0.77; 95% CI, 0.62-0.96) were inversely associated with colon cancer risk. For free testosterone, there was a nonsignificant inverse association (OR, 0.83; 95% CI, 0.58-1.18). In a dose-response meta-analysis of endogenous sex hormone levels, inverse associations with colorectal/colon cancer risk were found for testosterone [relative risks (RR) per 100 ng/dL = 0.98; 95% CI, 0.96-1.00; I-2 = 22%] and free testosterone (RR per 1 ng/dL = 0.98; 95% CI, 0.95-1.00; I-2 = 0%).
Our results provide suggestive evidence for the association between testosterone, SHBG, and male colon cancer development.
Additional support for the involvement of sex hormones in male colon cancer.…
