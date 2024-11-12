Divergent roles of herbivory in eutrophying forests

Josiane Segar, Henrique M. Pereira, Lander Baeten, Markus Bernhardt-Römermann, Pieter De Frenne, Néstor Fernández, Frank S. Gilliam, Jonathan Lenoir, Adrienne Ortmann-Ajkai, Kris Verheyen, Donald Waller, Balázs Teleki, Jorg Brunet, Markéta Chudomelová, Guillaume Decocq, Thomas Dirnböck, Radim Hédl, Thilo Heinken, Bogdan Jaroszewicz, Martin Kopecký, Martin Macek, František Máliš, Tobias Naaf, Anna Orczewska, Kamila Reczynska, Wolfgang Schmidt, Jan Šebesta, Alina Stachurska-Swakoń, Tibor Standovár, Krzysztof Swierkosz, Ondrej Vild, Monika Wulf, Ingmar R. Staude
Ungulate populations are increasing across Europe with important implications for forest plant communities. Concurrently, atmospheric nitrogen (N) deposition continues to eutrophicate forests, threatening many rare, often more nutrient-efficient, plant species. These pressures may critically interact to shape biodiversity as in grassland and tundra systems, yet any potential interactions in forests remain poorly understood. Here, we combined vegetation resurveys from 52 sites across 13 European countries to test how changes in ungulate herbivory and eutrophication drive long-term changes in forest understorey communities. Increases in herbivory were associated with elevated temporal species turnover, however, identities of winner and loser species depended on N levels. Under low levels of N-deposition, herbivory favored threatened and small-ranged species while reducing the proportion of non-native and nutrient-demanding species. Yet all these trends were reversed under high levels of N-deposition. Herbivores also reduced shrub cover, likely exacerbating N effects by increasing light levels in the understorey. Eutrophication levels may therefore determine whether herbivory acts as a catalyst for the "N time bomb" or as a conservation tool in temperate forests.
|Josiane SegarORCiD, Henrique M. PereiraORCiD, Lander BaetenORCiD, Markus Bernhardt-RömermannORCiD, Pieter De FrenneORCiD, Néstor FernándezORCiD, Frank S. GilliamORCiD, Jonathan LenoirORCiD, Adrienne Ortmann-Ajkai, Kris Verheyen, Donald Waller, Balázs Teleki, Jorg BrunetORCiD, Markéta Chudomelová, Guillaume Decocq, Thomas Dirnböck, Radim HédlORCiD, Thilo HeinkenORCiDGND, Bogdan JaroszewiczORCiD, Martin KopeckýORCiDGND, Martin MacekORCiD, František MálišORCiD, Tobias NaafORCiD, Anna OrczewskaORCiD, Kamila ReczynskaORCiD, Wolfgang Schmidt, Jan Šebesta, Alina Stachurska-SwakońORCiD, Tibor Standovár, Krzysztof SwierkoszORCiD, Ondrej Vild, Monika WulfORCiD, Ingmar R. Staude
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-35282-6
|2041-1723
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36550094
|Nature Communications
|Springer Nature
|London
|Article
|English
|2022
|2022
|2024/11/12
|13
|1
|7837
|10
|project: TERRANOVA; European Landscape Learning Initiative; European; Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Marie; Sklodowska-Curie grant [813904]; iDiv via the German Research Foundation; [DFG FZT 118]; EU [871128]; Slovak Research and Development Agency; [APVV-19-0319, VEGA1/0624/21]; National Research, Development and; Innovation Fund [K-135252]; Czech Academy of Sciences [RVO 67985939]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International