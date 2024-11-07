Dietary intakes of dioxins and polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) and breast cancer risk in 9 European countries

Thibault Fiolet, Corinne Casagrande, Geneviève Nicolas, Zsuzsanna Horvath, Pauline Frenoy, Elisabete Weiderpass, Verena Katzke, Rudolf Kaaks, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Salvatore Panico, Carlotta Sacerdote, Jonas Manjer, Emily Sonestedt, Sara Grioni, Antonio Agudo, Charlotta Rylander, Therese Haugdahl Nøst, Guri Skeie, Anne Tjønneland, Ole Raaschou-Nielsen, Eva Ardanaz, Pilar Amiano, Maria Dolores Chirlaque López, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Maria Wennberg, Sophia Harlid, Manon Cairat, Marina Kvaskoff, Inge Huybrechts, Francesca Romana Mancini
- Background:
Dioxins and polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) are persistent organic pollutants that have demonstrated endocrine disrupting properties. Several of these chemicals are carcinogenic and positive associations have been suggested with breast cancer risk. In general population, diet represents the main source of exposure.
Methods:
Associations between dietary intake of 17 dioxins and 35 PCBs and breast cancer were evaluated in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort from nine European countries using multivariable Cox regressions. The present study included 318,607 women (mean +/- SD age: +/- 9.7) with 13,241 incident invasive breast cancers and a median follow-up of 14.9 years (IQR = 13.5-16.4). Dietary intake of dioxins and PCBs was assessed combining EPIC food consumption data with food contamination data provided by the European Food Safety Authority.
Results:
Exposure to dioxins, dioxins + Dioxin-Like-PCBs, Dioxin-Like-PCBs (DL-PCBs), and Non-Dioxin-Like PCBs (NDL-PCBs) estimatedBackground:
Dioxins and polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) are persistent organic pollutants that have demonstrated endocrine disrupting properties. Several of these chemicals are carcinogenic and positive associations have been suggested with breast cancer risk. In general population, diet represents the main source of exposure.
Methods:
Associations between dietary intake of 17 dioxins and 35 PCBs and breast cancer were evaluated in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort from nine European countries using multivariable Cox regressions. The present study included 318,607 women (mean +/- SD age: +/- 9.7) with 13,241 incident invasive breast cancers and a median follow-up of 14.9 years (IQR = 13.5-16.4). Dietary intake of dioxins and PCBs was assessed combining EPIC food consumption data with food contamination data provided by the European Food Safety Authority.
Results:
Exposure to dioxins, dioxins + Dioxin-Like-PCBs, Dioxin-Like-PCBs (DL-PCBs), and Non-Dioxin-Like PCBs (NDL-PCBs) estimated from reported dietary intakes were not associated with breast cancer incidence, with the following hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals for an increment of 1 SD: HRdioxins = 1.00 (0.98 to 1.02), HRdioxins+DL-PCB = 1.01 (0.98 to 1.03), HRDL-PCB = 1.01 (0.98 to 1.03), and HRNDL-PCB = 1.01 (0.99 to 1.03). Results remained unchanged when analyzing intakes as quintile groups, as well as when analyses were run separately per country, or separating breast cancer cases based on estrogen receptor status or after further adjustments on main contributing food groups to PCBs and dioxins intake and nutritional factors. Conclusions:
This large European prospective study does not support the hypothesis of an association between dietary intake of dioxins and PCBs and breast cancer risk.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Thibault FioletORCiD, Corinne Casagrande, Geneviève Nicolas, Zsuzsanna Horvath, Pauline Frenoy, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Verena Katzke, Rudolf Kaaks, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Salvatore Panico, Carlotta SacerdoteORCiD, Jonas Manjer, Emily Sonestedt, Sara Grioni, Antonio AgudoORCiD, Charlotta Rylander, Therese Haugdahl Nøst, Guri Skeie, Anne Tjønneland, Ole Raaschou-NielsenORCiD, Eva ArdanazORCiD, Pilar Amiano, Maria Dolores Chirlaque López, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Maria Wennberg, Sophia Harlid, Manon CairatORCiD, Marina Kvaskoff, Inge HuybrechtsORCiD, Francesca Romana ManciniORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2022.107213
|ISSN:
|0160-4120
|ISSN:
|1873-6750
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35364416
|Title of parent work (English):
|Environment international : a journal of science, technology, health, monitoring and policy
|Publisher:
|Elsevier Science
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/01
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/07
|Tag:
|PCBs; breast cancer; diet; dioxins; persistent pollutants; polychlorobiphenyls
|Volume:
|163
|Article number:
|107213
|Number of pages:
|13
|Funding institution:
|Fondation pour la Recherche Medicale [ECO201906009060]; International; Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC); Department of Epidemiology and; Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Imperial College London; Danish; Cancer Society (Denmark); Ligue Contre le Cancer (France); Institut; Gustave Roussy (France); Mutuelle Generale de l'Education Nationale; (France); Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale; (INSERM) (France); Agence Nationale de la recherche au titre du; programme "Investissement d'avenir" PIA et du Ministere de; l'enseignement superieur, de la recherche et de l'innovation pour; charges de service public (MESRI) (France) [ANR-10-COHO-0006, 2103; 586016]; German Cancer Aid (Germany); German Cancer Research Center; (DKFZ) (Germany); German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke; (DIfE) (Germany); Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF); (Germany); Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul Cancro-AIRC-Italy; (Italy); Compagnia di SanPaolo (Italy); National Research Council; (Italy); Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) (The; Netherlands); Netherlands Cancer Registry (NKR) (The Netherlands); LK; Research Funds (The Netherlands); Dutch Prevention Funds (The; Netherlands); Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek Nederland) (The Netherlands);; World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) (The Netherlands); Statistics; Netherlands (The Netherlands); Health Research Fund (FIS)-Instituto de; Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) (Spain); Regional Government of Andalucia; (Spain); Regional Government of Asturias (Spain); Regional Government of; Basque Country (Spain); Regional Government of Murcia (Spain); Regional; Government of Navarra (Spain); Catalan Institute of Oncology-ICO; (Spain); Swedish Cancer Society (Sweden); Swedish Research Council; (Sweden); County Council of Skane (Sweden); County Council of; Vasterbotten (Sweden); Cancer Research UK (United Kingdom) [14136,; C8221/A29017]; Medical Research Council (United Kingdom) [1000143,; MR/M012190/1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International