Schließen

Speed limits of the laser-induced phase transition in FeRh

  • We use ultrafast x-ray diffraction and the polar time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr effect to study the laser-induced metamagnetic phase transition in two FeRh films with thicknesses below and above the optical penetration depth. In the thin film, we identify an intrinsic timescale for the light-induced nucleation of ferromagnetic (FM) domains in the antiferromagnetic material of 8ps, which is substantially longer than the time it takes for strain waves to traverse the film. For the inhomogeneously excited thicker film, only the optically excited near-surface part transforms within 8ps. For strong excitations, we observe an additional slow rise of the FM phase, which we experimentally relate to a growth of the FM phase into the depth of the layer by comparing the transient magnetization in frontside and backside excitation geometry. In the lower lying parts of the film, which are only excited via near-equilibrium heat transport, the FM phase emerges significantly slower than 8ps after heating above the transition temperature.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian MatternORCiD, Jasmin JareckiORCiD, Jon Ander ArregiORCiD, Vojtěch UhlířORCiD, Matthias RössleORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0206095
ISSN:2166-532X
Title of parent work (English):APL materials : high impact open access journal in functional materials science
Publisher:AIP Publ.
Place of publishing:Melville, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/28
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/11/07
Tag:crystal structure; heat transfer; lasers; magnetic ordering; magnetooptical effects; optical properties; phase transitions; speed of sound; thin films; ultrafast X-ray diffraction
Volume:12
Issue:5
Number of pages:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.