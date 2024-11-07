Priority for climate adaptation measures in European crop production systems

Jin Zhao, Marco Bindi, Josef Eitzinger, Roberto Ferrise, Zinta Gaile, Anne Gobin, Annelie Holzkämper, Kurt-Christian Kersebaum, Jerzy Kozyra, Zita Kriaučiūnienė, Evelin Loit, Pavol Nejedlik, Claas Nendel, Ülo Niinemets, Taru Palosuo, Pirjo Peltonen-Sainio, Vera Potopová, Margarita Ruiz-Ramos, Pytrik Reidsma, Bert Rijk, Mirek Trnka, Martin K. van Ittersum, Jørgen E. Olesen
- To date, assessing the adaptive measures to climate change effects on cropping systems have generally been based on data from field trials and crop models.
This strategy can only explore a restricted number of options with a limited spatial extent.
Therefore, we designed a questionnaire that incorporated both qualitative and quantitative aspects of climate change adaptation in the agricultural sector.
The questionnaire was distributed to experts from 15 European countries to map both the observed and planned climate adaptive measures in general and for five major crops (wheat, oilseed rape, maize, potato, and grapevine) in six environmental zones (EnZs) across Europe.
In northern Europe, changed timing of field operations and introduction of new crops and cul-tivars were the already observed as the main adaptations to a longer growing season and reduced low-temperature stress under climate change. Farmers in central and southern Europe were mainly changing water and soil management as well as adopting drought-tolerant cultivars to cope with increasing…
