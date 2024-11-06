Schließen

On the overlapping discourse functions of Spanish ‘cómo que’ and French ‘comment ça’ interrogatives

  • We present evidence for an overlap in the discourse functions of Spanish cómo que XP ‘how that complementizer’ and French comment ça ∅/XP ‘how that demonstrative’ interrogatives. We argue for three shared discourse functions: clarification requests, mirative questions, and expressions of disagreement. We show that these functions are cued by an interplay of morpho-syntactic and contextual factors. At the morpho-syntactic level, whether grammatical person shifts (is indirectly cited) compared to the previous turn and whether additional linguistic material (the ‘remnant’) is present after ‘how that’ were found to be important predictors of discourse function. At the contextual level, whether and how the speaker continues her turn after the interrogative is our most significant predictor. We quantify the degree to which these and other cues allow for a prediction of the discourse functions and find that the resulting model predicts more clarification request uses and fewer mirative and disagreement uses than empirically attested. ThisWe present evidence for an overlap in the discourse functions of Spanish cómo que XP ‘how that complementizer’ and French comment ça ∅/XP ‘how that demonstrative’ interrogatives. We argue for three shared discourse functions: clarification requests, mirative questions, and expressions of disagreement. We show that these functions are cued by an interplay of morpho-syntactic and contextual factors. At the morpho-syntactic level, whether grammatical person shifts (is indirectly cited) compared to the previous turn and whether additional linguistic material (the ‘remnant’) is present after ‘how that’ were found to be important predictors of discourse function. At the contextual level, whether and how the speaker continues her turn after the interrogative is our most significant predictor. We quantify the degree to which these and other cues allow for a prediction of the discourse functions and find that the resulting model predicts more clarification request uses and fewer mirative and disagreement uses than empirically attested. This indicates that some cues for these two readings are missing from our model. We propose that prosody might be one of them.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jan FliessbachORCiDGND, Lisa BrunettiORCiD, Hiyon Yoo
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/opli-2024-0005
ISSN:2300-9969
Title of parent work (English):Open linguistics
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/07/11
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/11/06
Tag:adversativity; clarification; mirativity; non-canonical questions; pragmatics; prosody; sluicing; stripping
Volume:10
Issue:1
Number of pages:27
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
4 Sprache / 46 Spanisch, Portugiesisch / 460 Spanisch, Portugiesisch
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

