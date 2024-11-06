Schließen

Why Naturalism cannot (Merely) be an Attitude

  • Varying forms of ontological and methodological naturalism are among the most popular theses in contemporary philosophy. However, each of these theses faces a different dilemma: ontological naturalism is famously challenged by Hempel’s dilemma, while methodological naturalism faces issues regarding its coherence. Some prominent naturalists (Elpidorou and Dove 2018, Ney 2009, Rea 2002) have suggested to circumvent these respective dilemmas by reconceiving naturalism as an attitude (rather than a thesis). This paper argues that such attitude accounts are unsuccessful: naturalism as an attitude either collapses into a thesis again or is rationally unjustifiable. This paper closes by suggesting two options a naturalist has remaining. Either a naturalist can reasonably choose to revert to defending naturalism as a thesis; given that naturalism receives substantial support, it is not unlikely that a solution to the problems encountered by naturalism qua thesis is forthcoming. Or a naturalist might simply want to embrace an a-rational formVarying forms of ontological and methodological naturalism are among the most popular theses in contemporary philosophy. However, each of these theses faces a different dilemma: ontological naturalism is famously challenged by Hempel’s dilemma, while methodological naturalism faces issues regarding its coherence. Some prominent naturalists (Elpidorou and Dove 2018, Ney 2009, Rea 2002) have suggested to circumvent these respective dilemmas by reconceiving naturalism as an attitude (rather than a thesis). This paper argues that such attitude accounts are unsuccessful: naturalism as an attitude either collapses into a thesis again or is rationally unjustifiable. This paper closes by suggesting two options a naturalist has remaining. Either a naturalist can reasonably choose to revert to defending naturalism as a thesis; given that naturalism receives substantial support, it is not unlikely that a solution to the problems encountered by naturalism qua thesis is forthcoming. Or a naturalist might simply want to embrace an a-rational form of naturalism as a worldview, as suggested by Kim (2003) and Stoljar (2010) (and earlier by thinkers like Dilthey 1960 and Jaspers1925).show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Jussuf SpiegelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11245-022-09846-6
ISSN:1572-8749
Title of parent work (English):Topoi : an international review of philosophy
Publisher:Springer Science
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/06
Number of pages:7
First page:745
Last Page:752
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

