Benefits of combined fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy and fluorescence correlation spectroscopy for biomedical studies demonstrated by using a liposome model system

  • Drug delivery systems play a pivotal role in targeted pharmaceutical transport and controlled release at specific sites. Liposomes, commonly used as drug carriers, constitute a fundamental part of these systems. Moreover, the drug–liposome model serves as a robust platform for investigating interaction processes at both cellular and molecular levels. To advance our understanding of drug carrier uptake mechanisms, we employed fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM) and fluorescence correlation spectroscopy (FCS), leveraging the unique benefits of two-photon (2P) excitation. Our approach utilized giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) as a simplified model system for cell membranes, labelled with the amphiphilic fluorescent dye 3,3′-dioctadecyloxa-carbocyanine (DiOC18(3)). Additionally, large unilamellar vesicles (LUVs) functioned as a drug carrier system, incorporating the spectrally distinct fluorescent sulforhodamine 101 (SRh101) as a surrogate drug. The investigation emphasized the diverse interactions between GUVs and LUVs basedDrug delivery systems play a pivotal role in targeted pharmaceutical transport and controlled release at specific sites. Liposomes, commonly used as drug carriers, constitute a fundamental part of these systems. Moreover, the drug–liposome model serves as a robust platform for investigating interaction processes at both cellular and molecular levels. To advance our understanding of drug carrier uptake mechanisms, we employed fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM) and fluorescence correlation spectroscopy (FCS), leveraging the unique benefits of two-photon (2P) excitation. Our approach utilized giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) as a simplified model system for cell membranes, labelled with the amphiphilic fluorescent dye 3,3′-dioctadecyloxa-carbocyanine (DiOC18(3)). Additionally, large unilamellar vesicles (LUVs) functioned as a drug carrier system, incorporating the spectrally distinct fluorescent sulforhodamine 101 (SRh101) as a surrogate drug. The investigation emphasized the diverse interactions between GUVs and LUVs based on the charged lipids employed. We examined the exchange kinetics and structural alterations of liposome carriers during the uptake process. Our study underscores the significance of employing 2P excitation in conjunction with FLIM and FCS. This powerful combination offers a valuable methodological approach for studying liposome interactions, positioning them as an exceptionally versatile model system with a distinct technical advantage.show moreshow less

Author details:Kristina Bruun, Hans-Gerd LöhmannsröbenORCiDGND, Carsten HilleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/biophysica4020015
Date of first publication:2024/04/25
Tag:drug delivery; fluorescence correlation spectroscopy; fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy; liposomes; membrane interaction
