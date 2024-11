Increasing environmental complexity: Swimming motility and chemotaxis of Pseudomonas putida in structured surroundings

The lophotrichously flagellated bacterium Pseudomonas putida (P. putida) lives in soil, a densely structured habitat. Previous studies have mainly investigated its swimming motility in the uniform fluid. There, it swims in straight runs interrupted by stops and directional reversals. During the runs, the flagellar bundle can rotate counterclockwise (CCW) pushing the cell body or clockwise (CW) pulling the cell body or wrapping around it. Here, we investigated how complex heterogeneous surroundings influence this swimming motility. Several structures were considered including spherical particles, microfluidic channels, agar, agarose and hydrogel beads. Also the effect of increased viscosity was tested by adding Ficoll. Fluorescence experiments were performed to visualize the flagella and identify the swimming modes. Bacteria are known to adapt to more complex surroundings where the load on the flagella is higher due to mechanical interactions and increased viscous drag. Under such conditions, stator recruitment to the flagellar motor

The lophotrichously flagellated bacterium Pseudomonas putida (P. putida) lives in soil, a densely structured habitat. Previous studies have mainly investigated its swimming motility in the uniform fluid. There, it swims in straight runs interrupted by stops and directional reversals. During the runs, the flagellar bundle can rotate counterclockwise (CCW) pushing the cell body or clockwise (CW) pulling the cell body or wrapping around it. Here, we investigated how complex heterogeneous surroundings influence this swimming motility. Several structures were considered including spherical particles, microfluidic channels, agar, agarose and hydrogel beads. Also the effect of increased viscosity was tested by adding Ficoll. Fluorescence experiments were performed to visualize the flagella and identify the swimming modes. Bacteria are known to adapt to more complex surroundings where the load on the flagella is higher due to mechanical interactions and increased viscous drag. Under such conditions, stator recruitment to the flagellar motor is increased, allowing higher torques to be generated. It is assumed that an increase in motor torque leads to a transition from pulling to wrapped mode. In this work, the two molecular stators, MotAB and MotCD powering the flagella in P. putida, were knocked-out to investigate the relevance of the stators for wrapped mode formation and for swimming motility in fluids of different viscosity and in agar. Comparing the wrapped mode frequency for the different surroundings, an increased tendency to form wrapped mode was observed for higher viscosity and dense structures. This is thought to be beneficial for escaping from mechanical traps and navigating in confined spaces. Experiments in the microfluidic polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) channels moreover showed that wrapped mode swimmers tend to escape from the near surface region while the push mode is hydrodynamically attracted. The experiments with the stator knockout mutants revealed that in aqueous environment the DmotAB mutant swims more than four times slower than the wild-type and is unable to form the wrapped mode. Under increased viscosity conditions the wrapped mode could be partially restored showing that both stators can promote wrapped mode formation. However, a highly motile phenotype, similar to the wild-type, was only found when the swimming motility of the DmotAB mutant was examined in agar. In contrast, the motility of the DmotCD mutant was comparable to the wild-type for all tested conditions, showing a similar swimming mode distribution and swimming speed. However, in agar, the DmotAB mutant outperforms the DmotCD mutant by spreading faster within the dense network. The DmotCD mutant was found to form non-motile clusters, resulting in a fewer amount of spreading cells. Taken together, the MotAB stator is crucial for swimming motility in aqueous environments and the MotCD stator prevents the cells from forming sessile clusters in agar. In the presence of a chemoattractant gradient, P. putida is known to show a run time bias, such that the run time decreases when swimming away from a nutrient source. In addition to the run time bias, an angle bias was identified in agar. During a turn event, P. putida changes its swimming direction to a larger degree when its previous run was in a downgradient direction.

