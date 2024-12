Synthese und Charakterisierung von fluoreszenzmarkierten Lipiden

Sterols, such as cholesterol, play an essential role in a wide range of organisms. Disruptions in the precisely regulated cholesterol homeostasis can have significant health consequences for humans. Due to the tremendous biological relevance of this class of compounds, studying cellular mechanisms related to sterols is of great importance. Fluorescence microscopy is one of the most critical methods for advancing our understanding of these mechanisms. Therefore, scientists are continuously searching for new fluorescent probes to visualize cellular processes. In this research project, a synthetic sequence was developed and established, enabling the incorporation of multiple conjugated double bonds into the sterol scaffold, starting from natural sterols with only a single double bond. Key steps in this synthesis include an allylic oxidation, a STEVEN-BAMFORD reaction, a mercury(II) acetate reaction, and a SWERN oxidation. Through the addition of these double bonds and the expansion of the π-system, intrinsic fluorescence was introduced

Sterols, such as cholesterol, play an essential role in a wide range of organisms. Disruptions in the precisely regulated cholesterol homeostasis can have significant health consequences for humans. Due to the tremendous biological relevance of this class of compounds, studying cellular mechanisms related to sterols is of great importance. Fluorescence microscopy is one of the most critical methods for advancing our understanding of these mechanisms. Therefore, scientists are continuously searching for new fluorescent probes to visualize cellular processes. In this research project, a synthetic sequence was developed and established, enabling the incorporation of multiple conjugated double bonds into the sterol scaffold, starting from natural sterols with only a single double bond. Key steps in this synthesis include an allylic oxidation, a STEVEN-BAMFORD reaction, a mercury(II) acetate reaction, and a SWERN oxidation. Through the addition of these double bonds and the expansion of the π-system, intrinsic fluorescence was introduced to the sterol derivatives. Conventional labeling with fluorescent dyes often presents several issues and can make studying certain cellular mechanisms impossible. Intrinsic fluorescence avoids these challenges. This approach led to the synthesis of 10 sterol probes, including three known and seven novel compounds. The synthesized sterol analogs range from cholesterol to hormones, neurosteroids, and oxysterols. The sterol probes were subsequently examined and characterized for their photophysical properties, showing a notably larger Stokes shift (up to 200 nm) and a bathochromic shift in fluorescence emission (up to 550 nm) compared to known sterol probes CTL and DHE. Theoretical calculations, NMR studies, and membrane experiments demonstrated that these novel fluorescent probes mimic natural sterols in terms of order parameter, hydrogen bonding capacity, and membrane incorporation. In vivo experiments in yeast cells further confirmed that the sterol probes rely on the same transporters for membrane incorporation, underscoring their similarity to natural sterols. Another advantage of these new sterol probes is their significantly higher GM values, exceeding 20 GM compared to CTL (0.02), making them suitable for multiphoton spectroscopy. As sterols in nature are often found in esterified form, some sterol probes were utilized to create novel FRET systems, which also mimic naturally occurring sterol esters. Here, the sterol probes serve as donors, while DBD-labeled lipids act as acceptors. The chromophores in the FRET systems were varied in different ways to create a diverse portfolio of systems with unique properties. In total, seven novel FRET systems were generated and characterized for their photophysical properties. Energy transfer between the chromophores was confirmed through 3D fluorescence emission experiments. In summary, this work successfully produced and characterized 15 new fluorophores and established a synthetic sequence that lays the foundation for future development of additional sterol probes.

…