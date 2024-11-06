Schließen

Towards critical white ice conditions in lakes under global warming

  • The quality of lake ice is of uppermost importance for ice safety and under-ice ecology, but its temporal and spatial variability is largely unknown. Here we conducted a coordinated lake ice quality sampling campaign across the Northern Hemisphere during one of the warmest winters since 1880 and show that lake ice during 2020/2021 commonly consisted of unstable white ice, at times contributing up to 100% to the total ice thickness. We observed that white ice increased over the winter season, becoming thickest and constituting the largest proportion of the ice layer towards the end of the ice cover season when fatal winter drownings occur most often and light limits the growth and reproduction of primary producers. We attribute the dominance of white ice before ice-off to air temperatures varying around the freezing point, a condition which occurs more frequently during warmer winters. Thus, under continued global warming, the prevalence of white ice is likely to substantially increase during the critical period before ice-off,The quality of lake ice is of uppermost importance for ice safety and under-ice ecology, but its temporal and spatial variability is largely unknown. Here we conducted a coordinated lake ice quality sampling campaign across the Northern Hemisphere during one of the warmest winters since 1880 and show that lake ice during 2020/2021 commonly consisted of unstable white ice, at times contributing up to 100% to the total ice thickness. We observed that white ice increased over the winter season, becoming thickest and constituting the largest proportion of the ice layer towards the end of the ice cover season when fatal winter drownings occur most often and light limits the growth and reproduction of primary producers. We attribute the dominance of white ice before ice-off to air temperatures varying around the freezing point, a condition which occurs more frequently during warmer winters. Thus, under continued global warming, the prevalence of white ice is likely to substantially increase during the critical period before ice-off, for which we adjusted commonly used equations for human ice safety and light transmittance through ice. Under continued global warming, lakes will increasingly be covered by white ice, in particular towards the end of the ice cover season when fatal winter drownings occur most often and light limits the growth and reproduction of primary producers.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gesa A. Weyhenmeyer, Ulrike OberteggerORCiD, Hugo RudebeckORCiD, Ellinor JakobssonORCiD, Joachim JansenORCiD, Galina ZdorovennovaORCiD, Sheel BansalORCiD, Benjamin D. Block, Cayelan C. Carey, Jonathan P. Doubek, Hilary Dugan, Oxana ErinaORCiD, Irina Fedorova, Janet M. Fischer, Laura Grinberga, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Kulli Kangur, Lesley B. Knoll, Alo Laas, Fabio LeporiORCiD, Jacob Meier, Nikolai Palshin, Mark Peternell, Merja Pulkkanen, James A. Rusak, Sapna Sharma, Danielle Wain, Roman ZdorovennovORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32633-1
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36008420
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/06
Volume:13
Issue:1
Article number:4974
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Swedish Research Council [2020-03222]; Swedish Research Council for; Environment, Agricultural Sciences and Spatial Planning (FORMAS); [2020-01091]; Estonian Research Council [PSG32, PRG709]; Russian; Federation [FMEN-2021-0019]; Russian FBR [18-05-60291]; National Science; Foundation [NSF-DEB 1754181]; NSF [DEB-1753639]; Formas [2020-01091]; Funding Source: Formas; Swedish Research Council [2020-03222] Funding; Source: Swedish Research Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.