Lifelong further education needs, time and cost reasons as well as flexible usage possibilities also in connection with the Corona pandemy contribute to a growing importance of online learning activities. However, depending on the educational background, employment status, gender, migration background and age, continuing education offerings are perceived unequally. Family responsibilities can further increase course dropouts. Based on corresponding studies on participation in non-formal digital further education and the underrepresentation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as theoretical considerations on participation motives, social and rational indictors influencing participation, this paper analyzes various aspects of gender-specific educational inequality in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered by one of the largest European online course providers: A central research contribution is the in-depth investigation of platform users, the proportion of women in IT-related MOOCs,

Lifelong further education needs, time and cost reasons as well as flexible usage possibilities also in connection with the Corona pandemy contribute to a growing importance of online learning activities. However, depending on the educational background, employment status, gender, migration background and age, continuing education offerings are perceived unequally. Family responsibilities can further increase course dropouts. Based on corresponding studies on participation in non-formal digital further education and the underrepresentation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as theoretical considerations on participation motives, social and rational indictors influencing participation, this paper analyzes various aspects of gender-specific educational inequality in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered by one of the largest European online course providers: A central research contribution is the in-depth investigation of platform users, the proportion of women in IT-related MOOCs, gender-specific behavior as well as success in these MOOCs and the respective influencing factors based on available secondary data. About 40 percent of the registered platform users provided socioe-conomic data, such as gender, age, professional experience, or degree in their profile or an associated survey. Based on this information, on average there are about 20 percent female participants in those courses. Men are also more likely to complete them successfully than women. In addition to the participation motive to learn programming, socio-demographic background factors such as employment status and collaborative learning elements contribute to the successful MOOC completion of women in particular. Virtual teams with a high percentage of women often earn high grades in programming assignments and women tend to achieve slightly better results than men in virtual groups. Both men and women use the interaction opportunity in the course forum successfully to enrich their online learning experience, but women’s forum posts imply uncertainty or lower self-efficacy more often than men's contributions. Gender-mixed teaching teams have positive effects on women's participation as well as participants' learning outcomes. Contrary to the expectations, the Corona pandemic with care and education facilities closed for infection control reasons initially led to an increasing proportion of women in new enrollments. However, their actual enrollments in MOOCs have declined slightly since the Corona-related restrictions, according to the secondary data analyzed. The amount of successful course completions by women and men increased slightly during this period. Using the computer regularly in an advanced way and a personal interest in participation favor the probability of completion. With regard to the MOOC participation of men and women, the collected, non-representative survey data show a split picture, which points to the heterogeneity of the participants with regard to their educational, professional or family situation: On the one hand, a disproportionately large number of new female participants enroll, but on the other hand, many women no longer participate in a MOOC since the Corona-related restrictions, too. The inequality in continuing education participation of men and women in IT-related MOOCs that existed before the Corona-related restrictions tends to increase overall since the pandemic conditions. Family care responsibilities also play into this: During the Corona-related closures of daycare facilities and schools, a significantly larger proportion of women than men report having taken on childcare responsibilities. Overall, however, the Corona pandemic is not a disaster for the majority of women – thanks to emergency childcare options. Rather, gender selection is already evident prior to registration on the MOOC platform.

…