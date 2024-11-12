No correlation of the Lyman continuum escape fraction with spectral hardness

Rui Marques-Chaves, Daniel Schaerer, Ricardo O. Amorín, Hakim Atek, Sanchayeeta Borthakur, John Chisholm, V. Fernández, Sophia R. Flury, Mauro Giavalisco, Andrea Grazian, Matthew James Hayes, Timothy M. Heckman, Alaina Henry, Yuri I. Izotov, Anne Jaskot, Z. Ji, S. R. McCandliss, M. Sally Oey, G. Ostlin, Swara Ravindranath, M. J. Rutkowski, Alberto Saldana-Lopez, Harry Teplitz, Trinh X. Thuan, Anne Verhamme, Bingjie Wang, Gábor Worseck, X. Xu
The properties that govern the production and escape of hydrogen-ionizing photons (Lyman continuum, LyC; with energies > 13.6 eV) in star-forming galaxies are still poorly understood, but they are key to identifying and characterizing the sources that reionized the Universe. Here we empirically explore the relation between the hardness of ionizing radiation and the LyC leakage in a large sample of low-z star-forming galaxies from the recent Hubble Space Telescope Low-z Lyman Continuum Survey. Using Sloan Digital Sky Survey stacks and deep X-shooter observations, we investigate the hardness of the ionizing spectra (Q(He)(+)/Q(H)) between 54.4 eV (He+) and 13.6 eV (H) from the optical recombination lines He II 4686 angstrom and H beta 4861 angstrom for galaxies with LyC escape fractions spanning a wide range, f(esc)(LyC) similar or equal to 0-90%. We find that the observed intensity of He II/H beta is primarily driven by variations in the metallicity, but is not correlated with LyC leakage. Both very strong (<f(esc)(LyC)> similar or equal to 0.5) and nonleakers (<f(esc)(LyC)> similar or equal to 0) present similar observed intensities of He II and H beta at comparable metallicity, between similar or equal to 0.01 and similar or equal to 0.02 for 12 + log(O/H)> 8.0 and < 8.0, respectively. Our results demonstrate that Q(He)(+)/Q(H) does not correlate with f(esc)(LyC), which implies that strong LyC emitters do not show harder ionizing spectra than nonleakers at similar metallicity.
|Rui Marques-ChavesORCiD, Daniel SchaererORCiD, Ricardo O. AmorínORCiD, Hakim Atek, Sanchayeeta BorthakurORCiD, John ChisholmORCiD, V. Fernández, Sophia R. Flury, Mauro Giavalisco, Andrea Grazian, Matthew James HayesORCiD, Timothy M. HeckmanORCiD, Alaina Henry, Yuri I. IzotovORCiD, Anne JaskotORCiD, Z. Ji, S. R. McCandliss, M. Sally Oey, G. Ostlin, Swara RavindranathORCiD, M. J. Rutkowski, Alberto Saldana-LopezORCiD, Harry Teplitz, Trinh X. ThuanORCiD, Anne VerhammeORCiD, Bingjie WangORCiD, Gábor WorseckORCiD, X. Xu
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202243598
|0004-6361
|1432-0746
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|EDP Sciences
|Les Ulis
|Other
|English
|2022/07/01
|2022
|2024/11/12
|Dark ages; First stars; Galaxies: high-redshift; Galaxies: starburst; Reionization
|663
|L1
|6
|National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine by its priority project; "Fundamental properties of the matter in the microworld, astrophysics; and cosmology"; ANID Fondecyt Regular [1202007]; Alfred P. Sloan; Foundation; U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science; Center for High; Performance Computing at the University of Utah
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International