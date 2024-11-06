Spectropolarimetry of the thermonuclear supernova SN 2021rhu

Yi Yang, Huirong Yan, Lifan Wang, J. Craig Wheeler, Dietrich Baade, Howard Isaacson, Aleksandar Cikota, Justyn R. Maund, Peter Hoeflich, Ferdinando Patat, Steven Giacalone, Malena Rice, Dakotah B. Tyler, Divya Mishra, Chris Ashall, Thomas G. Brink, Alexei Filippenko, Llius Galbany, Kishore C. Patra, Melissa Shahbandeh, Sergiy S. Vasylyev, Jozsef Vinko
- We report spectropolarimetric observations of the Type Ia supernova (SN) SN 2021rhu at four epochs: -7, +0, +36, and +79 days relative to its B-band maximum luminosity. A wavelength-dependent continuum polarization peaking at 3890 +/- 93 angstrom and reaching a level of p(max) = 1.78% +/- 0.02% was found.
The peak of the polarization curve is bluer than is typical in the Milky Way, indicating a larger proportion of small dust grains along the sight line to the SN.
After removing the interstellar polarization, we found a pronounced increase of the polarization in the Ca II near-infrared triplet, from similar to 0.3% at day -7 to similar to 2.5% at day +79.
No temporal evolution in high-resolution flux spectra across the Na I D and Ca II H and K features was seen from days +39 to +74, indicating that the late-time increase in polarization is intrinsic to the SN as opposed to being caused by scattering of SN photons in circumstellar or interstellar matter.
