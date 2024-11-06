Tracing Lyα and LyC escape in Galaxies with Mg ii emission

Xinfeng Xu, Alaina Henry, Timothy Heckman, John Chisholm, Gábor Worseck, Max Gronke, Anne Jaskot, Stephan R. McCandliss, Sophia R. Flury, Mauro Giavalisco, Zhiyuan Ji, Ricardo O. Amorin, Danielle A. Berg, Sanchayeeta Borthakur, Nicolas Bouche, Cody Carr, Dawn K. Erb, Harry Ferguson, Thibault Garel, Matthew Hayes, Kirill Makan, Rui Marques-Chaves, Michael Rutkowski, Goran Ostlin, Marc Rafelski, Alberto Saldana-Lopez, Claudia Scarlata, Daniel Schaerer, Maxime Trebitsch, Christy Tremonti, Anne Verhamme, Bingjie Wang
- Star-forming galaxies are considered the likeliest source of the H i ionizing Lyman continuum (LyC) photons that reionized the intergalactic medium at high redshifts. However, above z greater than or similar to 6, the neutral intergalactic medium prevents direct observations of LyC.
Therefore, recent years have seen the development of indirect indicators for LyC that can be calibrated at lower redshifts and applied in the epoch of reionization. Emission from the Mg ii lambda lambda 2796, 2803 doublet has been proposed as a promising LyC proxy.
In this paper, we present new Hubble Space Telescope/Cosmic Origins Spectrograph observations for eight LyC emitter candidates, selected to have strong Mg ii emission lines.
We securely detect LyC emission in 50% (4/8) of the galaxies with 2 sigma significance. This high detection rate suggests that strong Mg ii emitters might be more likely to leak LyC than similar galaxies without strong Mg ii. Using photoionization models, we constrain the escape fraction of Mg ii as similar to 15%-60%.Star-forming galaxies are considered the likeliest source of the H i ionizing Lyman continuum (LyC) photons that reionized the intergalactic medium at high redshifts. However, above z greater than or similar to 6, the neutral intergalactic medium prevents direct observations of LyC.
Therefore, recent years have seen the development of indirect indicators for LyC that can be calibrated at lower redshifts and applied in the epoch of reionization. Emission from the Mg ii lambda lambda 2796, 2803 doublet has been proposed as a promising LyC proxy.
In this paper, we present new Hubble Space Telescope/Cosmic Origins Spectrograph observations for eight LyC emitter candidates, selected to have strong Mg ii emission lines.
We securely detect LyC emission in 50% (4/8) of the galaxies with 2 sigma significance. This high detection rate suggests that strong Mg ii emitters might be more likely to leak LyC than similar galaxies without strong Mg ii. Using photoionization models, we constrain the escape fraction of Mg ii as similar to 15%-60%.
We confirm that the escape fraction of Mg ii correlates tightly with that of Ly alpha, which we interpret as an indication that the escape fraction of both species is controlled by resonant scattering in the same low column density gas.
Furthermore, we show that the combination of the Mg ii emission and dust attenuation can be used to estimate the escape fraction of LyC statistically.
These findings confirm that Mg ii emission can be adopted to estimate the escape fraction of Ly alpha and LyC in local star-forming galaxies and may serve as a useful indirect indicator at the epoch of reionization.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Xinfeng Xu, Alaina Henry, Timothy Heckman, John Chisholm, Gábor WorseckORCiD, Max Gronke, Anne Jaskot, Stephan R. McCandliss, Sophia R. Flury, Mauro Giavalisco, Zhiyuan Ji, Ricardo O. Amorin, Danielle A. Berg, Sanchayeeta BorthakurORCiD, Nicolas Bouche, Cody Carr, Dawn K. Erb, Harry Ferguson, Thibault Garel, Matthew Hayes, Kirill Makan, Rui Marques-ChavesORCiD, Michael Rutkowski, Goran Ostlin, Marc Rafelski, Alberto Saldana-Lopez, Claudia ScarlataORCiD, Daniel Schaerer, Maxime Trebitsch, Christy Tremonti, Anne VerhammeORCiD, Bingjie Wang
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac7225
|ISSN:
|1538-4357
|Title of parent work (English):
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|Publisher:
|Institute of Physics Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/14
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/06
|Volume:
|933
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|202
|Number of pages:
|22
|Funding institution:
|NASA STScI grants [GO 15865]; Swiss National Science Foundation; NWO; [0.16.VIDI.189.162]; National Aeronautics and Space Administration
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International