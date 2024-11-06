Schließen

The X-shooter/ALMA Sample of Quasars in the Epoch of Reionization. II. Black Hole Masses, Eddington Ratios, and the Formation of the First Quasars

  • We present measurements of black hole masses and Eddington ratios (λ Edd) for a sample of 38 bright (M 1450 < −24.4 mag) quasars at 5.8 ≲ z ≲ 7.5, derived from Very Large Telescope/X-shooter near-IR spectroscopy of their broad C iv and Mg ii emission lines. The black hole masses (on average, M BH ∼ 4.6 × 109 M ⊙) and accretion rates (0.1 ≲ λ Edd ≲ 1.0) are broadly consistent with that of similarly luminous 0.3 ≲ z ≲ 2.3 quasars, but there is evidence for a mild increase in the Eddington ratio above z ≳ 6. Combined with deep Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observations of the [C II] 158 μm line from the host galaxies and VLT/MUSE investigations of the extended Lyα halos, this study provides fundamental clues to models of the formation and growth of the first massive galaxies and black holes. Compared to local scaling relations, z ≳ 5.7 black holes appear to be over-massive relative to their hosts, with accretion properties that do not change with host galaxy morphologies. Assuming that the kinematics of the T ∼ 104We present measurements of black hole masses and Eddington ratios (λ Edd) for a sample of 38 bright (M 1450 < −24.4 mag) quasars at 5.8 ≲ z ≲ 7.5, derived from Very Large Telescope/X-shooter near-IR spectroscopy of their broad C iv and Mg ii emission lines. The black hole masses (on average, M BH ∼ 4.6 × 109 M ⊙) and accretion rates (0.1 ≲ λ Edd ≲ 1.0) are broadly consistent with that of similarly luminous 0.3 ≲ z ≲ 2.3 quasars, but there is evidence for a mild increase in the Eddington ratio above z ≳ 6. Combined with deep Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observations of the [C II] 158 μm line from the host galaxies and VLT/MUSE investigations of the extended Lyα halos, this study provides fundamental clues to models of the formation and growth of the first massive galaxies and black holes. Compared to local scaling relations, z ≳ 5.7 black holes appear to be over-massive relative to their hosts, with accretion properties that do not change with host galaxy morphologies. Assuming that the kinematics of the T ∼ 104 K gas, traced by the extended Lyα halos, are dominated by the gravitational potential of the dark matter halo, we observe a similar relation between black hole mass and circular velocity as reported for z ∼ 0 galaxies. These results paint a picture where the first supermassive black holes reside in massive halos at z ≳ 6 and lead the first stages of galaxy formation by rapidly growing in mass with a duty cycle of order unity. The duty cycle needs to drastically drop toward lower redshifts, while the host galaxies continue forming stars at a rate of hundreds of solar masses per year, sustained by the large reservoirs of cool gas surrounding them.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Emanuele Paolo FarinaORCiD, Jan-Torge SchindlerORCiD, Fabian WalterORCiD, Eduardo BañadosORCiD, Frederick B. DaviesORCiD, Roberto DecarliORCiD, Anna-Christina EilersORCiD, Xiaohui FanORCiD, Joseph F. HennawiORCiD, Chiara MazzucchelliORCiD, Romain A. MeyerORCiD, Benny TrakhtenbrotORCiD, Marta VolonteriORCiD, Feige WangORCiD, Gábor WorseckORCiD, Jinyi YangORCiD, Thales A. GutckeORCiD, Bram P. VenemansORCiD, Sarah Elena Ivana BosmanORCiD, Tiago CostaORCiD, Gisella De RosaORCiD, Alyssa B. DrakeORCiD, Masafusa OnoueORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac9626
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/06
Volume:941
Issue:2
Article number:106
Number of pages:27
Funding institution:ERC Advanced [740246]; NASA through the NASA Hubble Fellowship; [HF2-51434, HF2-51480, HF2-51448]; Space Telescope Science Institute;; Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, Inc.; NASA; [NAS5-26555]; National Science Foundation [1816006]; ERC European; Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [885301, 950533]; Israel; Science Foundation [1849/19]; UK Science and Technology Facilities; Council (STFC) [ST/V000624/1]; international Gemini Observatory; NSF's; NOIRLab; STFC [ST/V000624/1] Funding Source: UKRI; Direct For; Mathematical & Physical Scien [1816006] Funding Source: National Science; Foundation; Division Of Astronomical Sciences [1816006] Funding Source:; National Science Foundation; European Research Council (ERC) [885301,; 950533] Funding Source: European Research Council (ERC)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

