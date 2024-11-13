Structural differences in adolescent brainscan predict alcohol misuse

Roshan Prakash Rane, Evert Ferdinand de Man, JiHoon Kim, Kai Görgen, Mira Tschorn, Michael A. Rapp, Tobias Banaschewski, Arun Lawrence Warren Bokde, Sylvane Desrivières, Herta Flor, Antoine Grigis, Hugh Garavan, Penny Anne Gowland, Rüdiger Brühl, Jean-Luc Martinot, Marie-Laure Paillere Martinot, Eric Artiges, Frauke Nees, Dimitri Papadopoulos Orfanos, Herve Lemaitre, Tomáš Paus, Luise Poustka, Juliane Froehner, Lauren Robinson, Michael N. Smolka, Jeanne Winterer, Robert Whelan, Gunter Schumann, Henrik Walter, Andreas Heinz, Kerstin Ritter, Saad Jbabdi
- Alcohol misuse during adolescence (AAM) has been associated with disruptive development of adolescent brains. In this longitudinal machine learning (ML) study, we could predict AAM significantly from brain structure (T1-weighted imaging and DTI) with accuracies of 73 -78% in the IMAGEN dataset (n & SIM;1182). Our results not only show that structural differences in brain can predict AAM, but also suggests that such differences might precede AAM behavior in the data. We predicted 10 phenotypes of AAM at age 22 using brain MRI features at ages 14, 19, and 22. Binge drinking was found to be the most predictable phenotype. The most informative brain features were located in the ventricular CSF, and in white matter tracts of the corpus callosum, internal capsule, and brain stem. In the cortex, they were spread across the occipital, frontal, and temporal lobes and in the cingulate cortex. We also experimented with four different ML models and several confound control techniques. Support Vector Machine (SVM) with rbf kernel and GradientAlcohol misuse during adolescence (AAM) has been associated with disruptive development of adolescent brains. In this longitudinal machine learning (ML) study, we could predict AAM significantly from brain structure (T1-weighted imaging and DTI) with accuracies of 73 -78% in the IMAGEN dataset (n & SIM;1182). Our results not only show that structural differences in brain can predict AAM, but also suggests that such differences might precede AAM behavior in the data. We predicted 10 phenotypes of AAM at age 22 using brain MRI features at ages 14, 19, and 22. Binge drinking was found to be the most predictable phenotype. The most informative brain features were located in the ventricular CSF, and in white matter tracts of the corpus callosum, internal capsule, and brain stem. In the cortex, they were spread across the occipital, frontal, and temporal lobes and in the cingulate cortex. We also experimented with four different ML models and several confound control techniques. Support Vector Machine (SVM) with rbf kernel and Gradient Boosting consistently performed better than the linear models, linear SVM and Logistic Regression. Our study also demonstrates how the choice of the predicted phenotype, ML model, and confound correction technique are all crucial decisions in an explorative ML study analyzing psychiatric disorders with small effect sizes such as AAM.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.77545
|ISSN:
|2050-084X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35616520
|Title of parent work (English):
|eLife
|Publisher:
|eLife Sciences Publications
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/26
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/13
|Tag:
|Adolescence alcohol misuse; Alcohol use disorder; Confound control; Machine learning; Magnetic resonance imaging; Multivariate analysis; Psychiatric research
|Volume:
|11
|Article number:
|e77545
|Number of pages:
|33
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation [402170461-TRR 265, 389563835, 414984028-CRC; 1404, 390523135]; Research Foundation for International Scientists; [82150710554]; MRC [MR/S020306/1, MR/R00465X/1] Funding Source: UKRI
|Organizational units:
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International