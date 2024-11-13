Schließen

Structural differences in adolescent brainscan predict alcohol misuse

  • Alcohol misuse during adolescence (AAM) has been associated with disruptive development of adolescent brains. In this longitudinal machine learning (ML) study, we could predict AAM significantly from brain structure (T1-weighted imaging and DTI) with accuracies of 73 -78% in the IMAGEN dataset (n & SIM;1182). Our results not only show that structural differences in brain can predict AAM, but also suggests that such differences might precede AAM behavior in the data. We predicted 10 phenotypes of AAM at age 22 using brain MRI features at ages 14, 19, and 22. Binge drinking was found to be the most predictable phenotype. The most informative brain features were located in the ventricular CSF, and in white matter tracts of the corpus callosum, internal capsule, and brain stem. In the cortex, they were spread across the occipital, frontal, and temporal lobes and in the cingulate cortex. We also experimented with four different ML models and several confound control techniques. Support Vector Machine (SVM) with rbf kernel and GradientAlcohol misuse during adolescence (AAM) has been associated with disruptive development of adolescent brains. In this longitudinal machine learning (ML) study, we could predict AAM significantly from brain structure (T1-weighted imaging and DTI) with accuracies of 73 -78% in the IMAGEN dataset (n & SIM;1182). Our results not only show that structural differences in brain can predict AAM, but also suggests that such differences might precede AAM behavior in the data. We predicted 10 phenotypes of AAM at age 22 using brain MRI features at ages 14, 19, and 22. Binge drinking was found to be the most predictable phenotype. The most informative brain features were located in the ventricular CSF, and in white matter tracts of the corpus callosum, internal capsule, and brain stem. In the cortex, they were spread across the occipital, frontal, and temporal lobes and in the cingulate cortex. We also experimented with four different ML models and several confound control techniques. Support Vector Machine (SVM) with rbf kernel and Gradient Boosting consistently performed better than the linear models, linear SVM and Logistic Regression. Our study also demonstrates how the choice of the predicted phenotype, ML model, and confound correction technique are all crucial decisions in an explorative ML study analyzing psychiatric disorders with small effect sizes such as AAM.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Roshan Prakash RaneORCiD, Evert Ferdinand de Man, JiHoon KimORCiD, Kai GörgenORCiD, Mira TschornORCiDGND, Michael A. RappORCiDGND, Tobias Banaschewski, Arun Lawrence Warren Bokde, Sylvane DesrivièresORCiD, Herta Flor, Antoine Grigis, Hugh Garavan, Penny Anne Gowland, Rüdiger BrühlORCiD, Jean-Luc Martinot, Marie-Laure Paillere Martinot, Eric ArtigesORCiD, Frauke NeesORCiD, Dimitri Papadopoulos OrfanosORCiD, Herve LemaitreORCiD, Tomáš Paus, Luise Poustka, Juliane Froehner, Lauren RobinsonORCiD, Michael N. SmolkaORCiD, Jeanne Winterer, Robert WhelanORCiD, Gunter Schumann, Henrik WalterORCiD, Andreas HeinzORCiD, Kerstin Ritter, Saad Jbabdi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.77545
ISSN:2050-084X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35616520
Title of parent work (English):eLife
Publisher:eLife Sciences Publications
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/13
Tag:Adolescence alcohol misuse; Alcohol use disorder; Confound control; Machine learning; Magnetic resonance imaging; Multivariate analysis; Psychiatric research
Volume:11
Article number:e77545
Number of pages:33
Funding institution:German Research Foundation [402170461-TRR 265, 389563835, 414984028-CRC; 1404, 390523135]; Research Foundation for International Scientists; [82150710554]; MRC [MR/S020306/1, MR/R00465X/1] Funding Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

