  • While shame and embarrassment have received significant attention in philosophy and psychology, cringe (also sometimes called ‘vicarious embarrassment’ and ‘vicarious shame’) has received little thought. This is surprising as the relatively new genre of cringe comedy has seen a meteoric rise since the early 2000s. In this paper, I aim to offer a novel characterization of cringe as a hostile social emotion which turns out to be closer to disgust and horror than to shame or embarrassment, thus disclosing ‘vicarious shame’ and ‘vicarious embarrassment’ to be misnomers. The closing part offers an explanation as to why cringe and cringe comedy in particular have become recently more relevant: cringe allows one to express hostility and disgust (often at other forms of life) in a nonviolent manner which fits perfectly well within the permissible boundaries of tolerance set up in liberal Western democracies since the second half of the 20th century.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Jussuf SpiegelORCiD
URL:https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/02691728.2023.2268588
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02691728.2023.2268588
ISSN:1464-5297
Title of parent work (English):Social epistemology : a journal of knowledge, culture and policy
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/10/30
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/11/06
Tag:Cringe; emotions; vicarious embarrassment; vicarious shame
Number of pages:13
First page:1
Last Page:12
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

