Schließen

Vicarious religious ordinance

  • This paper gives a first theoretical formulation to a religious phenomenon which has not received much attention in philosophical discourse so far despite appearing in different highly heterogeneous religions. Vicarious religious ordinance refers to cases in which a living or deceased fully mature human being is knowingly or unknowingly assigned a religious affiliation without their consent or the consent of their dependents. I shall first offer three real-world examples of vicarious religious ordinance from Mormonism, Islam, and Shintoism and then raise some normative concerns. I suggest (i) that vicarious religious ordinance does not fit neatly into current debates about religious epistemology, especially the recent debate on religious disagreement. I argue (ii) that normative questions as to why vicarious religious ordinance elicits indignation in its ‘victims’ is not easily explained through adducing similar examples. This paper aims to motivate further coordinated research on this topic.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Jussuf SpiegelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/21692327.2024.2340963
ISSN:2169-2335
Title of parent work (German):International Journal of Philosophy and Theology
Subtitle (English):forcing your faith on the unsuspecting
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/04/26
Publication year:2024
Contributing corporation:Waseda University
Release date:2024/11/06
Tag:Philosophy of religion; applied philosophy; consent; disagreement; epistemology; proselytism
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.