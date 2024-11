Theoretical investigation of an orientational isomerization reaction and vibrational spectroscopy in condensed phase systems: A case study of CO/NaCl(100)

Macroscopic properties of a system are often determined by the fundamental interactions between its microscopic degrees of freedom as well as the environment. Condensed phase systems, comprising of small diatomic molecules adsorbed weakly on insulating substrates, where adsorbate-adsorbate interactions are comparable or even dominate over adsorbate-surface interactions, provide a model for gaining a mechanistic overview of different surface processes. In this thesis, we study a pragmatic model system for adsorbate-adsorbate interactions, CO on NaCl(100), with the aim to understand an experimentally observed condensed-phase rotational isomerization in this system. In the first part, we characterize stationary global/local minima structures comprising of CO adsorbates, namely “C-bound” and “O-bound” CO oriented either with the C-end or O-end towards the surface, respectively, for submonolayer and monolayer coverages using periodic density functional theory. We map out reduced dimensional potential energy surfaces, identify and

Macroscopic properties of a system are often determined by the fundamental interactions between its microscopic degrees of freedom as well as the environment. Condensed phase systems, comprising of small diatomic molecules adsorbed weakly on insulating substrates, where adsorbate-adsorbate interactions are comparable or even dominate over adsorbate-surface interactions, provide a model for gaining a mechanistic overview of different surface processes. In this thesis, we study a pragmatic model system for adsorbate-adsorbate interactions, CO on NaCl(100), with the aim to understand an experimentally observed condensed-phase rotational isomerization in this system. In the first part, we characterize stationary global/local minima structures comprising of CO adsorbates, namely “C-bound” and “O-bound” CO oriented either with the C-end or O-end towards the surface, respectively, for submonolayer and monolayer coverages using periodic density functional theory. We map out reduced dimensional potential energy surfaces, identify and characterize anharmonic bound eigenstates along vibrational modes relevant for the rotational isomerization. Further, we provide, as a first step towards understanding the CO inversion process, a two dimensional quantum rate theory model based on Fermi’s golden rule. This qualitatively explains the thermally-activated tunneling dominated CO inversion process at low temperatures, with an erratic dependence of the kinetic isotope ratios on the mass of the isotopologues, via quantum tunneling gateway states. Here, the concept of viewing tunneling as a transition between bound states of a local and global minima via coupling to a bath, for instance, lattice phonon vibrations, is explored. Moreover, we provide a comparison of the results obtained from such a rate theory with classical and semi-classical rate models. Since vibrational spectroscopy is an important tool to differentiate and characterize the different rotational isomers of the system, we model cartesian and internal vibrational density of states, infrared and vibrational sum frequency response spectra of the CO internal stretch of the adsorbates at varying coverages, temperature and adsorbate orientations on the surface. In this part, we also perform a methodological testing of the velocity-velocity correlation formalism in computing system-specific spectra. Additionally, pump-probe spectroscopy is modelled via pre-excitation of specific normal modes in the system and following subsequent non-equilibrium dynamics and vibrational energy redistribution on the interface from transient vibrational spectra, instantaneous kinetic energies and distance correlation matrices. We also model non-equilibrium dynamics of a closely related system, CO2 on NaCl(100) and obtain insights about coupling between different vibrational modes of the adsorbates in the picosecond time scale. Finally, an equivariant neural network interatomic potential is constructed and tested for the CO/NaCl(100) system, to help model long-time scale processes such as vibrational energy pooling and rare isomerization events, opening a pathway to uncover other stationary and dynamic properties of the system with a better microscopic resolution. While we focus solely on CO/NaCl(100), this work has methodological and physical implications also for other surface science systems and (low-temperature) astrochemistry.

