Article 27
- This chapter details Art 27 of the UN Charter. Article 27 (1) provides that, subject to the veto power enshrined in Art 27 (3), each member of the Security Council has equal voting rights within the SC and thus excludes any (other) form of weighted voting. The exercise of the voting right in the SC depends on membership in the SC, as defined in Art 23, which in turn depends on membership in the Organization at large. The right under Art 27 (1) is thus automatically brought to an end where the State concerned loses its membership in the Organization by virtue of Art 6 or otherwise. Meanwhile, Art 27 (2) provides that the ‘decisions of the Security Council on procedural matters shall be made by an affirmative vote of nine members’.
|Author details:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/law/9780192864536.003.0040
|ISBN:
|978-0-19-286452-9
|Title of parent work (English):
|The Charter of the United Nations
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Editor(s):
|Bruno Simma, Daniel-Erasmus Khan, Georg Nolte, Andreas Paulus, Donald Riznik
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/11/05
|Volume:
|2
|Print run:
|Fourth edition
|Number of pages:
|75
|First page:
|1162
|Last Page:
|1236
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar