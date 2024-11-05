Schließen

Article 27

  • This chapter details Art 27 of the UN Charter. Article 27 (1) provides that, subject to the veto power enshrined in Art 27 (3), each member of the Security Council has equal voting rights within the SC and thus excludes any (other) form of weighted voting. The exercise of the voting right in the SC depends on membership in the SC, as defined in Art 23, which in turn depends on membership in the Organization at large. The right under Art 27 (1) is thus automatically brought to an end where the State concerned loses its membership in the Organization by virtue of Art 6 or otherwise. Meanwhile, Art 27 (2) provides that the ‘decisions of the Security Council on procedural matters shall be made by an affirmative vote of nine members’.

Author details:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/law/9780192864536.003.0040
ISBN:978-0-19-286452-9
Title of parent work (English):The Charter of the United Nations
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Editor(s):Bruno Simma, Daniel-Erasmus Khan, Georg Nolte, Andreas Paulus, Donald Riznik
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/11/05
Volume:2
Print run:Fourth edition
Number of pages:75
First page:1162
Last Page:1236
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

