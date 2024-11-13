Justine Tanoey, Christina Baechle, Hermann Brenner, Andreas Deckert, Julia Fricke, Kathrin Günther, André Karch, Thomas Keil, Alexander Kluttig, Michael Leitzmann, Rafael Mikolajczyk, Nadia Obi, Tobias Pischon, Tamara Schikowski, Sabine M. Schipf, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Anja Sedlmeier, Ilais Moreno Velásquez, Katharina S. Weber, Henry Völzke, Wolfgang Ahrens, Sylvia Gastell, Bernd Holleczek, Karl-Heinz Jöckel, Verena Katzke, Wolfgang Lieb, Karin B. Michels, Börge Schmidt, Henning Teismann, Heiko Becher
- Background:
Global incidence of type 1 diabetes (T1D) is rising and nearly half occurred in adults. However, it is unclear if certain early-life childhood T1D risk factors were also associated with adult-onset T1D. This study aimed to assess associations between birth order, delivery mode or daycare attendance and type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk in a population-based cohort and whether these were similar for childhood- and adult-onset T1D (cut-off age 15)
Methods:
Data were obtained from the German National Cohort (NAKO Gesundheitsstudie) baseline assessment. Self-reported diabetes was classified as T1D if: diagnosis age <= 40 years and has been receiving insulin treatment since less than one year after diagnosis. Cox regression was applied for T1D risk analysis
Results:
Analyses included 101,411 participants (100 childhood- and 271 adult-onset T1D cases). Compared to "only-children", HRs for second- or later-born individuals were 0.70 (95% CI = 0.50-0.96) and 0.65 (95% CI = 0.45-0.94), respectively, regardless of parentalBackground:
Conclusions:
Birth order should be considered in both children and adults' T1D risk assessment for early detection.…
|Justine TanoeyORCiD, Christina BaechleORCiD, Hermann BrennerORCiD, Andreas DeckertORCiD, Julia FrickeORCiD, Kathrin Günther, André Karch, Thomas KeilORCiD, Alexander Kluttig, Michael Leitzmann, Rafael MikolajczykORCiD, Nadia ObiORCiD, Tobias PischonORCiD, Tamara Schikowski, Sabine M. Schipf, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Anja SedlmeierORCiD, Ilais Moreno Velásquez, Katharina S. WeberORCiD, Henry Völzke, Wolfgang AhrensORCiD, Sylvia Gastell, Bernd HolleczekORCiD, Karl-Heinz Jöckel, Verena KatzkeORCiD, Wolfgang LiebORCiD, Karin B. Michels, Börge Schmidt, Henning TeismannORCiD, Heiko BecherORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph191710880
|1660-4601
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36078596
|International journal of environmental research and public health : IJERPH
|results from the german national cohort
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2022/08/31
|2022
|2024/11/13
|NAKO; adult-onset; autoimmune; delivery mode; late-onset; offspring; perinatal; sex
|19
|17
|10880
|14
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [01ER1901A; PERGOLA2, 01ER1301A/B/C, 01ER1511D]; Doctoral Scholarship of the; University of Hamburg; Helmholtz Association; participating universities; and institutes of the Leibniz Association
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International