Modelling approaches for capturing plankton diversity (MODIV), their societal applications and data needs

Esteban Acevedo-Trejos, Mathilde Cadier, Subhendu Chakraborty, Bingzhang Chen, Shun Yan Cheung, Maria Grigoratou, Christian Guill, Christiane Hassenrueck, Onur Kerimoglu, Toni Klauschies, Christian Lindemann, Artur Palacz, Alexey Ryabov, Marco Scotti, S. Lan Smith, Selina Vage, Friederike Prowe
- Ecosystem models need to capture biodiversity, because it is a fundamental determinant of food web dynamics and consequently of the cycling of energy and matter in ecosystems. In oceanic food webs, the plankton compartment encompasses by far most of the biomass and diversity. Therefore, capturing plankton diversity is paramount for marine ecosystem modelling. In recent years, many models have been developed, each representing different aspects of plankton diversity, but a systematic comparison remains lacking. Here we present established modelling approaches to study plankton ecology and diversity, discussing the limitations and strengths of each approach.
We emphasize their different spatial and temporal resolutions and consider the potential of these approaches as tools to address societal challenges. Finally, we make suggestions as to how better integration of field and experimental data with modelling could advance understanding of both plankton biodiversity specifically and more broadly the response of marine ecosystems to
environmental change, including climate change.
|Esteban Acevedo-TrejosORCiD, Mathilde Cadier, Subhendu Chakraborty, Bingzhang ChenORCiD, Shun Yan Cheung, Maria Grigoratou, Christian GuillORCiDGND, Christiane Hassenrueck, Onur KerimogluORCiD, Toni KlauschiesORCiDGND, Christian Lindemann, Artur Palacz, Alexey RyabovORCiD, Marco Scotti, S. Lan Smith, Selina Vage, Friederike ProweORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2022.975414
|2296-7745
|Frontiers in Marine Science
|Frontiers Media
|Lausanne
|Article
|English
|2022/08/16
|2022
|2024/11/15
|acclimation; adaptation; ecological network analysis; individual-based models; plankton functional type; species distribution models; trait-based
|9
|975414
|9
|German Research Foundation (DFG) [AC 331/1-1, KE 1970/2-1]; Southern; Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory (Guangzhou); [SMSEGL20SC02]; Leverhulme Trust [RPG-2020-389]; National Science; Foundation [OCE-1851866]; EU Horizons 2020 project SUMMER [817806];; European Union [869383]; United States National Science Foundation; [OCE-2140395]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research BMBF Germany; Project PEKRIS II [03F0828]; German Federal Agency for Nature; Conservation (Bundesamt fur Naturschutz, BfN); Federal Ministry of the; Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) [FKZ:; 3521532201]; JRPs-LEAD grant from the Japan Society for the Promotion of; Science; Trond Mohn Research Foundation [TMS2018REK02]; GEOMAR Helmholtz; Centre for Ocean Research Kiel; FILAMO project - Research Council of; Norway
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International