A globally relevant stock of soil nitrogen in the Yedoma permafrost domain

Jens Strauss, Christina Biasi, Tina Sanders, Benjamin W. Abbott, Thomas Schneider von Deimling, Carolina Voigt, Matthias Winkel, Maija E. Marushchak, Dan Kou, Matthias Fuchs, Marcus A. Horn, Loeka L. Jongejans, Susanne Liebner, Jan Nitzbon, Lutz Schirrmeister, Katey Walter Anthony, Yuanhe Yang, Sebastian Zubrzycki, Sebastian Laboor, Claire Treat, Guido Grosse
- Nitrogen regulates multiple aspects of the permafrost climate feedback, including plant growth, organic matter decomposition, and the production of the potent greenhouse gas nitrous oxide. Despite its importance, current estimates of permafrost nitrogen are highly uncertain. Here, we compiled a dataset of >2000 samples to quantify nitrogen stocks in the Yedoma domain, a region with organic-rich permafrost that contains similar to 25% of all permafrost carbon. We estimate that the Yedoma domain contains 41.2 gigatons of nitrogen down to similar to 20metre for the deepest unit, which increases the previous estimate for the entire permafrost zone by similar to 46%. Approximately 90% of this nitrogen (37 gigatons) is stored in permafrost and therefore currently immobile and frozen. Here, we show that of this amount, 3/4 is stored >3 metre depth, but if partially mobilised by thaw, this large nitrogen pool could have continental-scale consequences for soil and aquatic biogeochemistry and global-scale consequences for the permafrostNitrogen regulates multiple aspects of the permafrost climate feedback, including plant growth, organic matter decomposition, and the production of the potent greenhouse gas nitrous oxide. Despite its importance, current estimates of permafrost nitrogen are highly uncertain. Here, we compiled a dataset of >2000 samples to quantify nitrogen stocks in the Yedoma domain, a region with organic-rich permafrost that contains similar to 25% of all permafrost carbon. We estimate that the Yedoma domain contains 41.2 gigatons of nitrogen down to similar to 20metre for the deepest unit, which increases the previous estimate for the entire permafrost zone by similar to 46%. Approximately 90% of this nitrogen (37 gigatons) is stored in permafrost and therefore currently immobile and frozen. Here, we show that of this amount, 3/4 is stored >3 metre depth, but if partially mobilised by thaw, this large nitrogen pool could have continental-scale consequences for soil and aquatic biogeochemistry and global-scale consequences for the permafrost feedback.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Jens StraussORCiD, Christina BiasiORCiD, Tina SandersORCiD, Benjamin W. AbbottORCiD, Thomas Schneider von Deimling, Carolina VoigtORCiD, Matthias WinkelORCiD, Maija E. MarushchakORCiD, Dan KouORCiD, Matthias FuchsORCiD, Marcus A. Horn, Loeka L. JongejansORCiDGND, Susanne LiebnerORCiDGND, Jan NitzbonORCiD, Lutz Schirrmeister, Katey Walter Anthony, Yuanhe Yang, Sebastian Zubrzycki, Sebastian LaboorORCiD, Claire TreatORCiD, Guido GrosseORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33794-9
|ISSN:
|2041-1723
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36241637
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nature Communications
|Publisher:
|Springer Nature
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/04
|Volume:
|13
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|6074
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|International Permafrost Association; European Research Council; PETA-CARB [338335]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research; (BMBF) [03F0806A, 03F0809A, 01LN1709A, 03G0836A, 03F0764]; German; Research Foundation [HE 3622/16-1, DI 2544/1-1, WE 4390/7-1, UL426/1-1,; KI 849/4-1, HO4020/3-1, HO4020/5-2]; Initiative and Networking Fund of; the Helmholtz Association [ERC-0013]; Academy of Finland/Russian; Foundation for Basic Research project NOCA [314630]; Yedoma-N project; (General Research Grant from the Academy of Finland ) [287469]; N-PERM; project (General Research Grant from the Academy of Finland) [341348];; Academy of Finland project MUFFIN [332196]; Academy of Finland project; PANDA [317054]; U.S. National Science Foundation [1916565]; Academy of; Finland (AKA) [287469, 317054, 314630, 332196] Funding Source: Academy; of Finland (AKA); European Research Council (ERC) [338335] Funding; Source: European Research Council (ERC)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International