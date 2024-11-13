Schließen

Stimulated resonant inelastic X-ray scattering in a solid

  • When materials are exposed to X-ray pulses with sufficiently high intensity, various nonlinear effects can occur. The most fundamental one consists of stimulated electronic decays after resonant absorption of X-rays. Such stimulated decays enhance the number of emitted photons and the emission direction is confined to that of the stimulating incident photons which clone themselves in the process. Here we report the observation of stimulated resonant elastic (REXS) and inelastic (RIXS) X-ray scattering near the cobalt L-3 edge in solid Co/ Pd multilayer samples. We observe an enhancement of order 10(6) of the stimulated over the conventional spontaneous RIXS signal into the small acceptance angle of the RIXS spectrometer. We also find that in solids both stimulated REXS and RIXS spectra contain contributions from inelastic electron scattering processes, even for ultrashort 5 fs pulses. Our results reveal the potential and caveats of the development of stimulated RIXS in condensed matter.

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel J. HigleyORCiD, Zhao Chen, Martin BeyeORCiD, Markus HantschmannORCiDGND, Alexander H. ReidORCiD, Virat Mehta, Olav HellwigORCiD, Georgi L. Dakovski, Ankush Mitra, Robin Yoël EngelORCiD, Tim MaxwellORCiD, Yuantao DingORCiD, Stefano BonettiORCiD, Maximilian Bucher, Sebastian Carron, Tyler Chase, Emmanuelle JalORCiD, Roopali KukrejaORCiD, Tianmin Liu, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Hermann A. DürrORCiD, William F. Schlotter, Joachim StöhrORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-022-00857-8
ISSN:2399-3650
Title of parent work (English):Communications Physics
Publisher:Nature portfolio
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/13
Volume:5
Article number:83
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy; Sciences [DE-AC02-76SF00515]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

