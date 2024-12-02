Daniel Sebastian, Eike W. Guenther, Magali Deleuil, Matti Dorsch, Ulrich Heber, Christian Heuser, Davide Gandolfi, Sascha Grziwa, Hans J. Deeg, Roi Alonso, François Bouchy, Szilard Csizmadia, Felice Cusano, Malcolm Fridlund, Stephan Geier, Andreas Irrgang, Judith Korth, David Nespral, Heike Rauer, Lev Tal-Or
- Theories of planet formation give contradicting results of how frequent close-in giant planets of intermediate mass stars (IMSs; 1.3 <= M-* <= 3.2 M-circle dot) are. Some theories predict a high rate of IMSs with close-in gas giants, while others predict a very low rate. Thus, determining the frequency of close-in giant planets of IMSs is an important test for theories of planet formation. We use the CoRoT survey to determine the absolute frequency of IMSs that harbour at least one close-in giant planet and compare it to that of solar-like stars. The CoRoT transit survey is ideal for this purpose, because of its completeness for gas-giant planets with orbital periods of less than 10 d and its large sample of main-sequence IMSs. We present a high precision radial velocity follow-up programme and conclude on 17 promising transit candidates of IMSs, observed with CoRoT. We report the detection of CoRoT-34b, a brown dwarf close to the hydrogen burning limit, orbiting a 1.1 Gyr A-type main-sequence star. We also confirm two inflated giantTheories of planet formation give contradicting results of how frequent close-in giant planets of intermediate mass stars (IMSs; 1.3 <= M-* <= 3.2 M-circle dot) are. Some theories predict a high rate of IMSs with close-in gas giants, while others predict a very low rate. Thus, determining the frequency of close-in giant planets of IMSs is an important test for theories of planet formation. We use the CoRoT survey to determine the absolute frequency of IMSs that harbour at least one close-in giant planet and compare it to that of solar-like stars. The CoRoT transit survey is ideal for this purpose, because of its completeness for gas-giant planets with orbital periods of less than 10 d and its large sample of main-sequence IMSs. We present a high precision radial velocity follow-up programme and conclude on 17 promising transit candidates of IMSs, observed with CoRoT. We report the detection of CoRoT-34b, a brown dwarf close to the hydrogen burning limit, orbiting a 1.1 Gyr A-type main-sequence star. We also confirm two inflated giant planets, CoRoT-35b, part of a possible planetary system around a metal-poor star, and CoRoT-36b on a misaligned orbit. We find that 0.12 +/- 0.10 per cent of IMSs between 1.3 <= M-* <= 1.6 M-circle dot observed by CoRoT do harbour at least one close-in giant planet. This is significantly lower than the frequency (0.70 +/- 0.16 per cent) for solar-mass stars, as well as the frequency of IMSs harbouring long-period planets (similar to 8 per cent).…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Daniel SebastianORCiD, Eike W. Guenther, Magali Deleuil, Matti Dorsch, Ulrich Heber, Christian Heuser, Davide GandolfiORCiD, Sascha Grziwa, Hans J. DeegORCiD, Roi Alonso, François Bouchy, Szilard CsizmadiaORCiD, Felice Cusano, Malcolm FridlundORCiD, Stephan GeierORCiDGND, Andreas Irrgang, Judith Korth, David Nespral, Heike Rauer, Lev Tal-Or
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac2131
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Subtitle (English):
|CoRoT-34b, CoRoT-35b, and CoRoT-36b
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Creating corporation:
|CoRoT-Team
|Release date:
|2024/12/02
|Tag:
|stars: early-type; stars: statistics; techniques: photometric; techniques: radial velocities
|Volume:
|516
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|20
|First page:
|636
|Last Page:
|655
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [GU 464/15-1, GU 464/16-1, GU; 464/17-1, GU 464/18-1, Ts 17/2-1, HE1356/62-1, HE1356/71-1, IR190/1-1];; Thuringer Ministerium fur Wirtschaft; Wissenschaft und Digitale; Gesellschaft; European Research Council (ERC) [803193/BEBOP]; Spanish; Research Agency of the Ministry of Science and Innovation (AEI-MICINN); [PID2019-107061GB-C66]; Swedish National Space Agency [DNR 2020-00104];; European Union [312430]; 2.1-m at McDonald observatory, Texas; 80-cm; telescope of the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias at the; observatorio del Teide; Tel-Aviv University 1-m telescope at WISE; Observatory; Alfred-Jensch telescope in Tautenburg; Large Binocular; Telescope; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; National; Science Foundation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International