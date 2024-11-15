Schließen

Efficient carbon and nitrogen transfer from marine diatom aggregates to colonizing bacterial groups

  • Bacterial degradation of sinking diatom aggregates is key for the availability of organic matter in the deep-ocean. Yet, little is known about the impact of aggregate colonization by different bacterial taxa on organic carbon and nutrient cycling within aggregates. Here, we tracked the carbon (C) and nitrogen (N) transfer from the diatom Leptocylindrus danicus to different environmental bacterial groups using a combination of C-13 and N-15 isotope incubation (incubated for 72 h), CARD-FISH and nanoSIMS single-cell analysis. Pseudoalteromonas bacterial group was the first colonizing diatom-aggregates, succeeded by the Alteromonas group. Within aggregates, diatom-attached bacteria were considerably more enriched in C-13 and N-15 than non-attached bacteria. Isotopic mass balance budget indicates that both groups showed comparable levels of diatom C in their biomass, accounting for 19 +/- 7% and 15 +/- 11%, respectively. In contrast to C, bacteria of the Alteromonas groups showed significantly higher levels of N derived from diatoms (77Bacterial degradation of sinking diatom aggregates is key for the availability of organic matter in the deep-ocean. Yet, little is known about the impact of aggregate colonization by different bacterial taxa on organic carbon and nutrient cycling within aggregates. Here, we tracked the carbon (C) and nitrogen (N) transfer from the diatom Leptocylindrus danicus to different environmental bacterial groups using a combination of C-13 and N-15 isotope incubation (incubated for 72 h), CARD-FISH and nanoSIMS single-cell analysis. Pseudoalteromonas bacterial group was the first colonizing diatom-aggregates, succeeded by the Alteromonas group. Within aggregates, diatom-attached bacteria were considerably more enriched in C-13 and N-15 than non-attached bacteria. Isotopic mass balance budget indicates that both groups showed comparable levels of diatom C in their biomass, accounting for 19 +/- 7% and 15 +/- 11%, respectively. In contrast to C, bacteria of the Alteromonas groups showed significantly higher levels of N derived from diatoms (77 +/- 28%) than Pseudoalteromonas (47 +/- 17%), suggesting a competitive advantage for Alteromonas in the N-limiting environments of the deep-sea. Our results imply that bacterial succession within diatom aggregates may largely impact taxa-specific C and N uptake, which may have important consequences for the quantity and quality of organic matter exported to the deep ocean.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nestor Arandia-GorostidiORCiD, Hugo Berthelot, Federica CalabreseORCiD, Hryhoriy Stryhanyuk, Isabell Klawonn, Morten IversenORCiD, Nurun Nahar, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Helle PlougORCiD, Niculina Musat
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-18915-0
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36056039
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/15
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:14949
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Swedish Research Council (VR) [DNR: 621-2011-4406, DNR: 2015-05322];; University of Gothenburg; DFG [EXC-2077 - 390741603]; Basque Government;; German Science Foundation [GR1540/28-1, IV 124/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

