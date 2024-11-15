Schließen

The role of organic nutrients in structuring freshwater phytoplankton communities in a rapidly changing world

  • Carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus are critical macroelements in freshwater systems. Historically, researchers and managers have focused on inorganic forms, based on the premise that the organic pool was not available for direct uptake by phytoplankton. We now know that phytoplankton can tap the organic nutrient pool through a number of mechanisms including direct uptake, enzymatic hydrolysis, mixotrophy, and through symbiotic relationships with microbial communities. In this review, we explore these mechanisms considering current and projected future anthropogenically-driven changes to freshwater systems. In particular, we focus on how naturally- and anthropogenically- derived organic nutrients can influence phytoplankton community structure. We also synthesize knowledge gaps regarding phytoplankton physiology and the potential challenges of nutrient management in an organically dynamic and anthropogenically modified world. Our review provides a basis for exploring these topics and suggests several avenues for future work on theCarbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus are critical macroelements in freshwater systems. Historically, researchers and managers have focused on inorganic forms, based on the premise that the organic pool was not available for direct uptake by phytoplankton. We now know that phytoplankton can tap the organic nutrient pool through a number of mechanisms including direct uptake, enzymatic hydrolysis, mixotrophy, and through symbiotic relationships with microbial communities. In this review, we explore these mechanisms considering current and projected future anthropogenically-driven changes to freshwater systems. In particular, we focus on how naturally- and anthropogenically- derived organic nutrients can influence phytoplankton community structure. We also synthesize knowledge gaps regarding phytoplankton physiology and the potential challenges of nutrient management in an organically dynamic and anthropogenically modified world. Our review provides a basis for exploring these topics and suggests several avenues for future work on the relation between organic nutrients and eutrophication and their ecological implications in freshwater systems.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Kaitlin L. ReinlORCiD, Ted D. HarrisORCiD, Inge ElfferichORCiD, Ayooluwateso CokerORCiD, Qing ZhanORCiD, Lisette N. De Senerpont Domis, Ana M. Morales-WilliamsORCiD, Ruchi Bhattacharya, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Rebecca L. North, Jon N. SweetmanORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.watres.2022.118573
ISSN:0043-1354
ISSN:1879-2448
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35643062
Title of parent work (English):Water research
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/15
Tag:C; N; P; cyanobacteria; organic nutrients; phytoplankton
Volume:219
Article number:118573
Number of pages:19
Funding institution:National Science Foundation [DBI RCN 0639229, MSB 1137327, 1137353];; Great Lakes Restoration Initiative via a National Park Service; Cooperative Agreement [P17AC00246]; NSF [1638554]; NOAA Office for; Coastal Management [NA18NOS4200151]; Federal Coastal ZoneManagement Act;; United States Geological Survey (USGS) [G21AC10038]; NERC Centre for; Doctoral Training in Freshwater Biosciences and Sustainability [GW4; FRESH CDT]; H2020 European Research and Innovation action Grant; Agreement (DRYvER) [869226]; Royal Dutch Academy of Science (KNAW);; German Science Foundation [DFG GR1540/37-1]; USGS [G21AP10582]; Division; Of Environmental Biology; Direct For Biological Sciences [1638554]; Funding Source: National Science Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

