Characterization of the MASCOT landing area by Hayabusa2

  • Context After landing on C-type asteroid Ryugu, MASCOT imaged brightly colored, submillimeter-sized inclusions in a small rock. Hayabusa2 successfully returned a sample of small particles from the surface of Ryugu, but none of these appear to harbor such inclusions. The samples are considered representative of Ryugu. Aims To understand the apparent discrepancy between MASCOT observations and Ryugu samples, we assess whether the MASCOT landing site, and the rock by implication, is perhaps atypical for Ryugu. Methods We analyzed observations of the MASCOT landing area acquired by three instruments on board Hayabusa2: a camera (ONC), a near-infrared spectrometer (NIRS3), and a thermal infrared imager. We compared the landing area properties thus retrieved with those of the average Ryugu surface. Results We selected several areas and landforms in the landing area for analysis: a small crater, a collection of smooth rocks, and the landing site itself. The crater is relatively blue and the rocks are relatively red. TheContext After landing on C-type asteroid Ryugu, MASCOT imaged brightly colored, submillimeter-sized inclusions in a small rock. Hayabusa2 successfully returned a sample of small particles from the surface of Ryugu, but none of these appear to harbor such inclusions. The samples are considered representative of Ryugu. Aims To understand the apparent discrepancy between MASCOT observations and Ryugu samples, we assess whether the MASCOT landing site, and the rock by implication, is perhaps atypical for Ryugu. Methods We analyzed observations of the MASCOT landing area acquired by three instruments on board Hayabusa2: a camera (ONC), a near-infrared spectrometer (NIRS3), and a thermal infrared imager. We compared the landing area properties thus retrieved with those of the average Ryugu surface. Results We selected several areas and landforms in the landing area for analysis: a small crater, a collection of smooth rocks, and the landing site itself. The crater is relatively blue and the rocks are relatively red. The spectral and thermophysical properties of the landing site are very close to those of the average Ryugu surface. The spectral properties of the MASCOT rock are probably close to average, but its thermal inertia may be somewhat higher. Conclusions The MASCOT rock can also be considered representative of Ryugu. Some of the submillimeter-sized particles in the returned samples stand out because of their atypical spectral properties. Such particles may be present as inclusions in the MASCOT rock.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Stefan SchröderORCiD, Naoya SakataniORCiD, Rie Honda, Eri TatsumiORCiD, Yasuhiro Yokota, Deborah DomingueORCiD, Yuichiro ChoORCiD, Shingo Kameda, Kohei KitazatoORCiD, Toru Kouyama, Moe Matsuoka, Akira Miura, Tomokatsu Morota, Tatsuaki Okada, Hirotaka Sawada, Hiroki Senshu, Yuri Shimaki, Seiji SugitaORCiD, Satoshi Tanaka, Hikaru YabutaORCiD, Manabu Yamada, Matthias GrottORCiD, Maximilian HammORCiDGND, Tra-Mi Ho, Ralf JaumannORCiD, Stefano MottolaORCiD, Katharina OttoORCiD, Nicole Schmitz, Frank Scholten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202244059
ISSN:0004-6361
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/15
Tag:Asteroids: individual: Ryugu
Methods: data analysis; Minor planets
Volume:666
Article number:A164
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:JSPS International Planetary Network
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

