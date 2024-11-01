Maria Luiza Linhares Dantas, Guillaume Guiglion, Rodolfo Smiljanic, Donatella Romano, Laura Magrini, Thomas Bensby, Cristina Chiappini, Elena Franciosini, Samir Nepal, Grazina Tautvaišiene, Gerard Gilmore, Sofia Randich, Alessandro C. Lanzafame, Ulrike Heiter, Lorenzo Morbidelli, Loredana Prisinzano, Simone Zaggia
- Context.
Lithium (Li) is a fragile element that is produced in a variety of sites but can also be very easily depleted in stellar photospheres. Radial migration has been reported to explain the decrease in the upper envelope of Li measurements observed for relatively old metal-rich dwarf stars in some surveys.
Aims.
We test a scenario in which radial migration could affect the Li abundance pattern of dwarf stars in the solar neighbourhood. This may confirm that the Li abundances in these stars cannot serve as a probe for the Li abundance in the interstellar medium (ISM). In other words, to probe the evolution of the Li abundance in the local ISM, it is crucial that stellar intruders be identified and removed from the adopted sample.
Methods.
We used the high-quality data (including Li abundances) from the sixth internal Data Release of the Gaia-ESO survey. In this sample we grouped stars by similarity in chemical abundances via hierarchical clustering. Our analysis treats both measured Li abundances and upper limits.Context.
Results.
The Li envelope of the previously identified radially migrated stars is well below the benchmark meteoritic value (<3.26 dex); the star with the highest detected abundance has A(Li) = 2.76 dex. This confirms the previous trends observed for old dwarf stars (median ages similar to 8 Gyr), where Li decreases for [Fe/H] greater than or similar to 0.
Conclusions.
This result is supporting evidence that the abundance of Li measured in the upper envelope of old dwarf stars should not be considered a proxy for the ISM Li. Our scenario also indicates that the stellar yields for [M/H] >0 should not be decreased, as recently proposed in the literature. Our study backs recent studies that claim that old dwarfs on the hot side of the dip are efficient probes of the ISM abundance of Li, provided atomic diffusion does not significantly lower the initial Li abundance in the atmospheres of metal-rich objects.…
|Author details:
|Maria Luiza Linhares DantasORCiD, Guillaume GuiglionORCiD, Rodolfo SmiljanicORCiD, Donatella RomanoORCiD, Laura MagriniORCiD, Thomas BensbyORCiD, Cristina Chiappini, Elena FranciosiniORCiD, Samir NepalORCiDGND, Grazina Tautvaišiene, Gerard GilmoreORCiD, Sofia Randich, Alessandro C. Lanzafame, Ulrike Heiter, Lorenzo Morbidelli, Loredana PrisinzanoORCiD, Simone ZaggiaORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202245230
|ISSN:
|0004-6361
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics
|Subtitle (English):
|probing the lithium abundances in old metal-rich dwarf stars in the solar vicinity
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/12/09
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/01
|Tag:
|Galaxy: abundances; Galaxy: evolution; Galaxy: stellar content; ISM: abundances; stars: abundances
|Volume:
|668
|Article number:
|L7
|Number of pages:
|7
|Funding institution:
|National Science Centre, Poland [2019/34/E/ST9/00133]; Swedish Research; Council [2018-04857]; UK Science and Technology Facilities Council;; European Union [320360]; Leverhulme Trust [RPG-2012-541]; INAF;; Ministero dell' Istruzione, dell' Universita' e della Ricerca (MIUR);; ESF (European Science Foundation) through the GREAT Research Network; Programme; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; Swedish; Research Council [2018-04857] Funding Source: Swedish Research Council;; Vinnova [2018-04857] Funding Source: Vinnova
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International