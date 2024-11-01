Schließen

Antibody escape and global spread of SARS-CoV-2 lineage A.27

  In spring 2021, an increasing number of infections was observed caused by the hitherto rarely described SARS-CoV-2 variant A.27 in south-west Germany. From December 2020 to June 2021 this lineage has been detected in 31 countries. Phylogeographic analyses of A.27 sequences obtained from national and international databases reveal a global spread of this lineage through multiple introductions from its inferred origin in Western Africa. Variant A.27 is characterized by a mutational pattern in the spike gene that includes the L18F, L452R and N501Y spike amino acid substitutions found in various variants of concern but lacks the globally dominant D614G. Neutralization assays demonstrate an escape of A.27 from convalescent and vaccine-elicited antibody-mediated immunity. Moreover, the therapeutic monoclonal antibody Bamlanivimab and partially the REGN-COV2 cocktail fail to block infection by A.27. Our data emphasize the need for continued global monitoring of novel lineages because of the independent evolution of new escape mutations. The A.27 SARS-CoV-2 lineage spread globally in 2021 but did not become dominant. Here, the authors show that A.27 shares some mutations in the spike gene that are present in variants of concern, but lacks the D614G mutation, indicating independent evolution of immune escape properties.

Metadaten
Author details:Tamara Kaleta, Lisa Kern, Samuel Leandro HongORCiD, Martin Hölzer, Georg KochsORCiD, Julius Beer, Daniel SchnepfORCiD, Martin SchwemmleORCiD, Nena BollenORCiD, Philipp KolbORCiD, Magdalena Huber, Svenja UlfertsORCiD, Sebastian WeigangORCiD, Gytis DudasORCiD, Alice WittigORCiD, Lena Jaki, Abdou Padane, Adamou Lagare, Mounerou Salou, Egon Anderson OzerORCiD, Ndodo Nnaemeka, John Kofi OdoomORCiD, Robert Rutayisire, Alia BenkahlaORCiD, Chantal Akoua-Koffi, Abdoul-Salam Ouedraogo, Etienne Simon-LorièreORCiD, Vincent Enouf, Stefan KrögerORCiD, Sébastien Calvignac-SpencerORCiD, Guy BaeleORCiD, Marcus PanningORCiD, Jonas FuchsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28766-y
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35241661
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature portfolio
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Volume:13
Article number:1152
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

