Schließen

Dietary B group vitamin intake and the bladder cancer risk

  • Purpose Diet may play an essential role in the aetiology of bladder cancer (BC). The B group complex vitamins involve diverse biological functions that could be influential in cancer prevention. The aim of the present study was to investigate the association between various components of the B group vitamin complex and BC risk. Methods Dietary data were pooled from four cohort studies. Food item intake was converted to daily intakes of B group vitamins and pooled multivariate hazard ratios (HRs), with corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs), were obtained using Cox-regression models. Dose-response relationships were examined using a nonparametric test for trend. Results In total, 2915 BC cases and 530,012 non-cases were included in the analyses. The present study showed an increased BC risk for moderate intake of vitamin B1 (HRB1: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.00-1.20). In men, moderate intake of the vitamins B1, B2, energy-related vitamins and high intake of vitamin B1 were associated with an increased BC risk (HR (95% CI): 1.13Purpose Diet may play an essential role in the aetiology of bladder cancer (BC). The B group complex vitamins involve diverse biological functions that could be influential in cancer prevention. The aim of the present study was to investigate the association between various components of the B group vitamin complex and BC risk. Methods Dietary data were pooled from four cohort studies. Food item intake was converted to daily intakes of B group vitamins and pooled multivariate hazard ratios (HRs), with corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs), were obtained using Cox-regression models. Dose-response relationships were examined using a nonparametric test for trend. Results In total, 2915 BC cases and 530,012 non-cases were included in the analyses. The present study showed an increased BC risk for moderate intake of vitamin B1 (HRB1: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.00-1.20). In men, moderate intake of the vitamins B1, B2, energy-related vitamins and high intake of vitamin B1 were associated with an increased BC risk (HR (95% CI): 1.13 (1.02-1.26), 1.14 (1.02-1.26), 1.13 (1.02-1.26; 1.13 (1.02-1.26), respectively). In women, high intake of all vitamins and vitamin combinations, except for the entire complex, showed an inverse association (HR (95% CI): 0.80 (0.67-0.97), 0.83 (0.70-1.00); 0.77 (0.63-0.93), 0.73 (0.61-0.88), 0.82 (0.68-0.99), 0.79 (0.66-0.95), 0.80 (0.66-0.96), 0.74 (0.62-0.89), 0.76 (0.63-0.92), respectively). Dose-response analyses showed an increased BC risk for higher intake of vitamin B1 and B12. Conclusion Our findings highlight the importance of future research on the food sources of B group vitamins in the context of the overall and sex-stratified diet.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Iris W. A. Boot, Anke WesseliusORCiD, Evan Yi-Wen Yu, Maree Brinkman, Piet van den BrandtORCiD, Eric J. Grant, Emily White, Elisabete Weiderpass, Pietro Ferrari, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Maria Jose-Sanchez, Bjorn Gylling, Maurice P. Zeegers
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00394-022-02805-2
ISSN:1436-6207
ISSN:1436-6215
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35129646
Title of parent work (English):European journal of nutrition
Subtitle (English):a pooled analysis of prospective cohort studies
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Tag:B group vitamins; Bladder cancer; Nutritional oncology; Pooled cohort analysis
Volume:61
Number of pages:20
First page:2397
Last Page:2416
Funding institution:World Cancer Research Fund International [WCRF 2012/590]; European; Commission [FP7-PEOPLE-618308]; Dutch Cancer Society; Radiation Effects; Research Foundation (RERF); Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan; public; interest foundation - Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare; (MHLW); US Department of Energy (DOE); DOE [DE-HS0000031]; RERF Research; Protocol [RP-A5-12]; National Cancer Institute [R01CA74846]; `Europe; Against Cancer' Programme of the European Commission (SANCO); Ligue; contre le Cancer (France); Societe 3 M (France); Mutuelle Generale de; l'Education Nationale; Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche; Medicale (INSERM); Institute Gustave Roussy; German Cancer Aid; German; Cancer Research Centre; German Federal Ministry of Education and; Research; Danish Cancer Society; Health Research Fund (FIS) of the; Spanish Ministry of Health; Spanish Regional Governments of Andalucia,; Asturias, Basque Country, Murcia and Navarra; Cancer Research UK;; Medical Research Council, UK; Stroke Association, UK; British Heart; Foundation; Department of Health, UK; Food Standards Agency, UK;; Wellcome Trust, UK; Greek Ministry of Health; Greek Ministry of; Education; Italian Association for Research on Cancer; Italian National; Research Council; Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports;; Dutch Prevention Funds; LK Research Funds; Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek; Nederland); World Cancer Research Fund; Swedish Cancer Society; Swedish; Scientific Council; Regional Government of Skane, Sweden; Norwegian; Cancer Society; Norwegian Research Council; Centre de Recherche et; d'Information Nutritionnelles (CERIN)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.