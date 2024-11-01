Iris W. A. Boot, Anke Wesselius, Evan Yi-Wen Yu, Maree Brinkman, Piet van den Brandt, Eric J. Grant, Emily White, Elisabete Weiderpass, Pietro Ferrari, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Maria Jose-Sanchez, Bjorn Gylling, Maurice P. Zeegers
- Purpose
Diet may play an essential role in the aetiology of bladder cancer (BC). The B group complex vitamins involve diverse biological functions that could be influential in cancer prevention. The aim of the present study was to investigate the association between various components of the B group vitamin complex and BC risk.
Methods
Dietary data were pooled from four cohort studies. Food item intake was converted to daily intakes of B group vitamins and pooled multivariate hazard ratios (HRs), with corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs), were obtained using Cox-regression models. Dose-response relationships were examined using a nonparametric test for trend.
Results
In total, 2915 BC cases and 530,012 non-cases were included in the analyses. The present study showed an increased BC risk for moderate intake of vitamin B1 (HRB1: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.00-1.20). In men, moderate intake of the vitamins B1, B2, energy-related vitamins and high intake of vitamin B1 were associated with an increased BC risk (HR (95% CI): 1.13Purpose
Conclusion
Our findings highlight the importance of future research on the food sources of B group vitamins in the context of the overall and sex-stratified diet.…
