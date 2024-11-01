Immunoglobulin G N-Glycosylation Signatures in Incident Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

Objective: N-glycosylation is a functional posttranslational modification of immunoglobulins (Igs). We hypothesized that specific IgG N-glycans are associated with incident type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Research design and methods: We performed case-cohort studies within the population-based European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam cohort (2,127 in the type 2 diabetes subcohort [741 incident cases]; 2,175 in the CVD subcohort [417 myocardial infarction and stroke cases]). Relative abundances of 24 IgG N-glycan peaks (IgG-GPs) were measured by ultraperformance liquid chromatography, and eight glycosylation traits were derived based on structural similarity. End point-associated IgG-GPs were preselected with fractional polynomials, and prospective associations were estimated in confounder-adjusted Cox models. Diabetes risk associations were validated in three independent studies. Results: After adjustment for confounders and multiple testing correction, IgG-GP7, IgG-GP8,

Objective: N-glycosylation is a functional posttranslational modification of immunoglobulins (Igs). We hypothesized that specific IgG N-glycans are associated with incident type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Research design and methods: We performed case-cohort studies within the population-based European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam cohort (2,127 in the type 2 diabetes subcohort [741 incident cases]; 2,175 in the CVD subcohort [417 myocardial infarction and stroke cases]). Relative abundances of 24 IgG N-glycan peaks (IgG-GPs) were measured by ultraperformance liquid chromatography, and eight glycosylation traits were derived based on structural similarity. End point-associated IgG-GPs were preselected with fractional polynomials, and prospective associations were estimated in confounder-adjusted Cox models. Diabetes risk associations were validated in three independent studies. Results: After adjustment for confounders and multiple testing correction, IgG-GP7, IgG-GP8, IgG-GP9, IgG-GP11, and IgG-GP19 were associated with type 2 diabetes risk. A score based on these IgG-GPs was associated with a higher diabetes risk in EPIC-Potsdam and independent validation studies (843 total cases, 3,149 total non-cases, pooled estimate per SD increase 1.50 [95% CI 1.37-1.64]). Associations of IgG-GPs with CVD risk differed between men and women. In women, IgG-GP9 was inversely associated with CVD risk (hazard ratio [HR] per SD 0.80 [95% CI 0.65-0.98]). In men, a weighted score based on IgG-GP19 and IgG-GP23 was associated with higher CVD risk (HR per SD 1.47 [95% CI 1.20-1.80]). In addition, several derived traits were associated with cardiometabolic disease incidence. Conclusions: Selected IgG N-glycans are associated with cardiometabolic risk beyond classic risk factors, including clinical biomarkers.

