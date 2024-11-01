Immunoglobulin G N-Glycosylation Signatures in Incident Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

Anna Birukov, Branimir Plavša, Fabian Eichelmann, Olga Kuxhaus, Rosangela Akemi Hoshi, Najda Rudman, Tamara Štambuk, Irena Trbojević-Akmačić, Catarina Schiborn, Jakub Morze, Matea Mihelčić, Ana Cindrićc, Yanyan Liu, Olga Demler, Markus Perola, Samia Mora, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Gordan Lauc, Clemens Wittenbecher
- Objective:
N-glycosylation is a functional posttranslational modification of immunoglobulins (Igs). We hypothesized that specific IgG N-glycans are associated with incident type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Research design and methods:
We performed case-cohort studies within the population-based European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam cohort (2,127 in the type 2 diabetes subcohort [741 incident cases]; 2,175 in the CVD subcohort [417 myocardial infarction and stroke cases]). Relative abundances of 24 IgG N-glycan peaks (IgG-GPs) were measured by ultraperformance liquid chromatography, and eight glycosylation traits were derived based on structural similarity. End point-associated IgG-GPs were preselected with fractional polynomials, and prospective associations were estimated in confounder-adjusted Cox models. Diabetes risk associations were validated in three independent studies.
Results:
Conclusions:
Selected IgG N-glycans are associated with cardiometabolic risk beyond classic risk factors, including clinical biomarkers.…
