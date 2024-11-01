Schließen

Crops, caves, and bats: deforestation and mining threaten an endemic and endangered bat species (Lonchophylla: Phyllostomidae) in the Neotropical savannas

  • The Dekeyser's nectar bat (Lonchophylla dekeyseri) is a cave roosting bat endemic to the Brazilian Cerrado that is considered endangered according to the IUCN Red List. Even though it is likely highly threatened, there is no current assessment of its conservation status or the conservation of the caves within its distribution. Additionally, a change in the Brazilian law is causing increasing mining pressures to caves. In order to evaluate L. dekeyseri conservation status and the caves within its distribution, we made an extensive literature review looking for occurrence records within the Cerrado, which we used to generate species distribution model (SDM) to predict its potential distribution and understand the main environmental variables driving its occurrence. We also overlapped its potential distribution map and cave roosting sites with information on protected areas and mining pressures. We found that most of its potential distribution is located in the central portion of Cerrado, with a large proportion of this area alreadyThe Dekeyser's nectar bat (Lonchophylla dekeyseri) is a cave roosting bat endemic to the Brazilian Cerrado that is considered endangered according to the IUCN Red List. Even though it is likely highly threatened, there is no current assessment of its conservation status or the conservation of the caves within its distribution. Additionally, a change in the Brazilian law is causing increasing mining pressures to caves. In order to evaluate L. dekeyseri conservation status and the caves within its distribution, we made an extensive literature review looking for occurrence records within the Cerrado, which we used to generate species distribution model (SDM) to predict its potential distribution and understand the main environmental variables driving its occurrence. We also overlapped its potential distribution map and cave roosting sites with information on protected areas and mining pressures. We found that most of its potential distribution is located in the central portion of Cerrado, with a large proportion of this area already deforested (43.74%) or threatened due to mining (55.83%) between 2000 and 2019. Moreover, a large vegetation proportion around the caves within its potential distribution was already converted to pastures (67.50%) and soybean crops (22.03%). Our results revealed that only a small proportion of the species potential distribution (similar to 4%) and a small share of caves suitable for roosting (similar to 15%) are preserved within strictly protected areas. Thus, we call attention to the need of more strictly protected areas across suitable habitat locations in order to cover a larger proportion of the species potential distribution and the caves it might be using for roosting.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hernani Fernandes Magalhães de OliveiraORCiD, Guillermo FandosORCiDGND, Priscilla Lora Zangrandi, Hugo do Nascimento Bendini, Daiana Cardoso Silva, Renata Lara Muylaert, Jader Soares Marinho-Filho, Leila Maria Garcia Fonseca, Phillip Rufin, Marcel Schwieder, Fabricius Maia Chaves Bicalho DomingosORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4404/hystrix-00541-2022
ISSN:0394-1914
ISSN:1825-5272
Title of parent work (English):Hystrix : the Italian journal of mammalogy
Publisher:Associazione Teriologica Romana
Place of publishing:Roma
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/01
Tag:Cerrado; deforestation; distribution models; flying mammals; mining protected areas; species
Volume:33
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
First page:158
Last Page:166
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.