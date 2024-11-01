Schließen

Metadata harmonization-Standards are the key for a better usage of omics data for integrative microbiome analysis

  • Background: Tremendous amounts of data generated from microbiome research studies during the last decades require not only standards for sampling and preparation of omics data but also clear concepts of how the metadata is prepared to ensure re-use for integrative and interdisciplinary microbiome analysis. Results: In this Commentary, we present our views on the key issues related to the current system for metadata submission in omics research, and propose the development of a global metadata system. Such a system should be easy to use, clearly structured in a hierarchical way, and should be compatible with all existing microbiome data repositories, following common standards for minimal required information and common ontology. Although minimum metadata requirements are essential for microbiome datasets, the immense technological progress requires a flexible system, which will have to be constantly improved and re-thought. While FAIR principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) are already considered,Background: Tremendous amounts of data generated from microbiome research studies during the last decades require not only standards for sampling and preparation of omics data but also clear concepts of how the metadata is prepared to ensure re-use for integrative and interdisciplinary microbiome analysis. Results: In this Commentary, we present our views on the key issues related to the current system for metadata submission in omics research, and propose the development of a global metadata system. Such a system should be easy to use, clearly structured in a hierarchical way, and should be compatible with all existing microbiome data repositories, following common standards for minimal required information and common ontology. Although minimum metadata requirements are essential for microbiome datasets, the immense technological progress requires a flexible system, which will have to be constantly improved and re-thought. While FAIR principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) are already considered, international legal issues on genetic resource and sequence sharing provided by the Convention on Biological Diversity need more awareness and engagement of the scientific community. Conclusions: The suggested approach for metadata entries would strongly improve retrieving and re-using data as demonstrated in several representative use cases. These integrative analyses, in turn, would further advance the potential of microbiome research for novel scientific discoveries and the development of microbiome-derived products.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tomislav CernavaORCiD, Daria Rybakova, François Buscot, Thomas Clavel, Alice Carolyn McHardyORCiD, Fernando Meyer, Folker Meyer, Jörg Overmann, Bärbel Stecher, Angela SessitschORCiD, Michael Schloter, Gabriele BergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s40793-022-00425-1
ISSN:2524-6372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35751093
Title of parent work (English):Environmental microbiome
Publisher:BMC
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/24
Publication year:2022
Creating corporation:Microbiome Support Team
Release date:2024/11/01
Tag:Convention on biological diversity; Data storage; FAIR; Metadata; Microbiome; Omics technologies; Repositories
Volume:17
Article number:33
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Union [818116]; H2020 Societal Challenges Programme [818116]; Funding Source: H2020 Societal Challenges Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.