Metadata harmonization-Standards are the key for a better usage of omics data for integrative microbiome analysis

Tomislav Cernava, Daria Rybakova, François Buscot, Thomas Clavel, Alice Carolyn McHardy, Fernando Meyer, Folker Meyer, Jörg Overmann, Bärbel Stecher, Angela Sessitsch, Michael Schloter, Gabriele Berg
- Background:
Tremendous amounts of data generated from microbiome research studies during the last decades require not only standards for sampling and preparation of omics data but also clear concepts of how the metadata is prepared to ensure re-use for integrative and interdisciplinary microbiome analysis.
Results:
In this Commentary, we present our views on the key issues related to the current system for metadata submission in omics research, and propose the development of a global metadata system. Such a system should be easy to use, clearly structured in a hierarchical way, and should be compatible with all existing microbiome data repositories, following common standards for minimal required information and common ontology. Although minimum metadata requirements are essential for microbiome datasets, the immense technological progress requires a flexible system, which will have to be constantly improved and re-thought. While FAIR principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) are already considered,Background:
Tremendous amounts of data generated from microbiome research studies during the last decades require not only standards for sampling and preparation of omics data but also clear concepts of how the metadata is prepared to ensure re-use for integrative and interdisciplinary microbiome analysis.
Results:
In this Commentary, we present our views on the key issues related to the current system for metadata submission in omics research, and propose the development of a global metadata system. Such a system should be easy to use, clearly structured in a hierarchical way, and should be compatible with all existing microbiome data repositories, following common standards for minimal required information and common ontology. Although minimum metadata requirements are essential for microbiome datasets, the immense technological progress requires a flexible system, which will have to be constantly improved and re-thought. While FAIR principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) are already considered, international legal issues on genetic resource and sequence sharing provided by the Convention on Biological Diversity need more awareness and engagement of the scientific community.
Conclusions:
The suggested approach for metadata entries would strongly improve retrieving and re-using data as demonstrated in several representative use cases. These integrative analyses, in turn, would further advance the potential of microbiome research for novel scientific discoveries and the development of microbiome-derived products.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Tomislav CernavaORCiD, Daria Rybakova, François Buscot, Thomas Clavel, Alice Carolyn McHardyORCiD, Fernando Meyer, Folker Meyer, Jörg Overmann, Bärbel Stecher, Angela SessitschORCiD, Michael Schloter, Gabriele BergORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s40793-022-00425-1
|ISSN:
|2524-6372
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35751093
|Title of parent work (English):
|Environmental microbiome
|Publisher:
|BMC
|Place of publishing:
|Cham
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/06/24
|Publication year:
|2022
|Creating corporation:
|Microbiome Support Team
|Release date:
|2024/11/01
|Tag:
|Convention on biological diversity; Data storage; FAIR; Metadata; Microbiome; Omics technologies; Repositories
|Volume:
|17
|Article number:
|33
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|European Union [818116]; H2020 Societal Challenges Programme [818116]; Funding Source: H2020 Societal Challenges Programme
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International