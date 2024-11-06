Nanopore adaptive sampling effectively enriches bacterial plasmids

Bacterial plasmids play a major role in the spread of antibiotic resistance genes. However, their characterization via DNA sequencing suffers from the low abundance of plasmid DNA in those samples. Although sample preparation methods can enrich the proportion of plasmid DNA before sequencing, these methods are expensive and laborious, and they might introduce a bias by enriching only for specific plasmid DNA sequences. Nanopore adaptive sampling could overcome these issues by rejecting uninteresting DNA molecules during the sequencing process. In this study, we assess the application of adaptive sampling for the enrichment of low-abundant plasmids in known bacterial isolates using two different adaptive sampling tools. We show that a significant enrichment can be achieved even on expired flow cells. By applying adaptive sampling, we also improve the quality of de novo plasmid assemblies and reduce the sequencing time. However, our experiments also highlight issues with adaptive sampling if target and non-target sequences span similar

Bacterial plasmids play a major role in the spread of antibiotic resistance genes. However, their characterization via DNA sequencing suffers from the low abundance of plasmid DNA in those samples. Although sample preparation methods can enrich the proportion of plasmid DNA before sequencing, these methods are expensive and laborious, and they might introduce a bias by enriching only for specific plasmid DNA sequences. Nanopore adaptive sampling could overcome these issues by rejecting uninteresting DNA molecules during the sequencing process. In this study, we assess the application of adaptive sampling for the enrichment of low-abundant plasmids in known bacterial isolates using two different adaptive sampling tools. We show that a significant enrichment can be achieved even on expired flow cells. By applying adaptive sampling, we also improve the quality of de novo plasmid assemblies and reduce the sequencing time. However, our experiments also highlight issues with adaptive sampling if target and non-target sequences span similar regions. IMPORTANCE Antimicrobial resistance causes millions of deaths every year. Mobile genetic elements like bacterial plasmids are key drivers for the dissemination of antimicrobial resistance genes. This makes the characterization of plasmids via DNA sequencing an important tool for clinical microbiologists. Since plasmids are often underrepresented in bacterial samples, plasmid sequencing can be challenging and laborious. To accelerate the sequencing process, we evaluate nanopore adaptive sampling as an in silico method for the enrichment of low-abundant plasmids. Our results show the potential of this cost-efficient method for future plasmid research but also indicate issues that arise from using reference sequences.

