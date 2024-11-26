Mid-infrared emissivity of partially dehydrated asteroid (162173) Ryugu shows strong signs of aqueous alteration

Maximilian Hamm, Matthias Grott, Hiroki Senshu, Jörg Knollenberg, Jana Wiljes, Victoria E. Hamilton, Frank Scholten, Klaus-Dieter Matz, Helena Bates, Alessandro Maturilli, Yuri Shimaki, Naoya Sakatani, Wladimir Neumann, Tatsuaki Okada, Frank Preusker, Stephan Elgner, Jörn Helbert, Ekkehard Kührt, Tra-Mi Ho, S. Tanaka, Ralf Jaumann, Seiji Sugita
- The near-Earth asteroid (162173) Ryugu, the target of Hayabusa2 space mission, was observed via both orbiter and the lander instruments. The infrared radiometer on the MASCOT lander (MARA) is the only instrument providing spectrally resolved mid-infrared (MIR) data, which is crucial for establishing a link between the asteroid material and meteorites found on Earth. Earlier studies revealed that the single boulder investigated by the lander belongs to the most common type found on Ryugu. Here we show the spectral variation of Ryugu's emissivity using the complete set of in-situ MIR data and compare it to those of various carbonaceous chondritic meteorites, revealing similarities to the most aqueously altered ones, as well as to asteroid (101955) Bennu. The results show that Ryugu experienced strong aqueous alteration prior to any dehydration.
|Maximilian HammORCiDGND, Matthias GrottORCiD, Hiroki Senshu, Jörg Knollenberg, Jana WiljesORCiDGND, Victoria E. HamiltonORCiD, Frank Scholten, Klaus-Dieter Matz, Helena Bates, Alessandro Maturilli, Yuri ShimakiORCiD, Naoya SakataniORCiD, Wladimir NeumannORCiD, Tatsuaki OkadaORCiD, Frank Preusker, Stephan ElgnerORCiD, Jörn Helbert, Ekkehard KührtORCiD, Tra-Mi Ho, S. Tanaka, Ralf Jaumann, Seiji SugitaORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28051-y
|2041-1723
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35042881
|Nature Communications
|Nature portfolio
|London
|Article
|English
|2022/01/18
|2022
|2024/11/26
|13
|364
|12
|Geo.X [SO_087_GeoX]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); [SFB1294/1-318763901]; Klaus Tschira Foundation; JSPS Core-to-Core; programme "International Network of Planetary Sciences"; Grants-in-Aid; for Scientific Research [20H00194, 21K03649] Funding Source: KAKEN; FLF; [MR/T020261/1] Funding Source: UKRI
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International