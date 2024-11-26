Schließen

Mid-infrared emissivity of partially dehydrated asteroid (162173) Ryugu shows strong signs of aqueous alteration

  The near-Earth asteroid (162173) Ryugu, the target of Hayabusa2 space mission, was observed via both orbiter and the lander instruments. The infrared radiometer on the MASCOT lander (MARA) is the only instrument providing spectrally resolved mid-infrared (MIR) data, which is crucial for establishing a link between the asteroid material and meteorites found on Earth. Earlier studies revealed that the single boulder investigated by the lander belongs to the most common type found on Ryugu. Here we show the spectral variation of Ryugu's emissivity using the complete set of in-situ MIR data and compare it to those of various carbonaceous chondritic meteorites, revealing similarities to the most aqueously altered ones, as well as to asteroid (101955) Bennu. The results show that Ryugu experienced strong aqueous alteration prior to any dehydration. Spectral characteristics can be used to link asteroid and meteorite materials. Here, the authors show in-situ mid-infrared data of a boulder on asteroid Ryugu, compared with laboratory spectra of various meteorites, indicate that Ryugu experienced strong aqueous alteration prior to dehydration.

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian HammORCiDGND, Matthias GrottORCiD, Hiroki Senshu, Jörg Knollenberg, Jana WiljesORCiDGND, Victoria E. HamiltonORCiD, Frank Scholten, Klaus-Dieter Matz, Helena Bates, Alessandro Maturilli, Yuri ShimakiORCiD, Naoya SakataniORCiD, Wladimir NeumannORCiD, Tatsuaki OkadaORCiD, Frank Preusker, Stephan ElgnerORCiD, Jörn Helbert, Ekkehard KührtORCiD, Tra-Mi Ho, S. Tanaka, Ralf Jaumann, Seiji SugitaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28051-y
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35042881
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature portfolio
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/26
Volume:13
Article number:364
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Geo.X [SO_087_GeoX]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); [SFB1294/1-318763901]; Klaus Tschira Foundation; JSPS Core-to-Core; programme "International Network of Planetary Sciences"; Grants-in-Aid; for Scientific Research [20H00194, 21K03649] Funding Source: KAKEN; FLF; [MR/T020261/1] Funding Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

