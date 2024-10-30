Schließen

Urine Proteomics Reveals Sex-Specific Response to Total Pancreatectomy With Islet Autotransplantation

  Objectives Total pancreatectomy with islet autotransplantation (TPIAT) is a surgical option for refractory chronic pancreatitis-related pain. Despite the known clinical implications of TPIAT, the molecular effects remain poorly investigated. We performed the first hypothesis-generating study of the urinary proteome before and after TPIAT. Methods Twenty-two patients eligible for TPIAT were prospectively enrolled. Urine samples were collected the week before and 12 to 18 months after TPIAT. The urine samples were prepared for bottom-up label-free quantitative proteomics using the "MStern" protocol. Results Using 17 paired samples, we identified 2477 urinary proteins, of which 301 were significantly changed post-TPIAT versus pre-TPIAT. Our quantitative analysis revealed that the molecular response to TPIAT was highly sex-specific, with pronounced sex differences pre-TPIAT but minimal differences afterward. Comparing post-TPIAT versus pre-TPIAT, we found changes in cell-cell adhesion, intracellular vacuoles, and immune response proteins. After surgery, immunoglobulins, complement proteins, and cathepsins were increased, findings that may reflect glomerular damage. Finally, we identified both known and novel markers for immunoglobulin A nephropathy after 1 patient developed the disease 2 years after TPIAT. Conclusions We found distinct changes in the urinary proteomic profile after TPIAT and the response to TPIAT is highly sex-specific.

Metadaten
Author details:Tue Bjerg BennikeORCiD, Kate Templeton, Kimino Fujimura, Melena D. Bellin, Saima Ahmed, Christoph N. SchlaffnerORCiD, Rohit Arora, Zobeida Cruz-Monserrate, Ramy Arnaout, Gregory J. Beilman, Amit S. Grover, Darwin L. Conwell, Hanno SteenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1097/mpa.0000000000002063
ISSN:0885-3177
ISSN:1536-4828
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35881699
Title of parent work (English):Pancreas
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia, Pa.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:Ancreatitis; Autoislet; Diabetes; Nephropathy; Pancreatectomy; TPIAT
Volume:51
Issue:5
Number of pages:10
First page:435
Last Page:444
Funding institution:National Cancer Institute; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive; and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) [U01DK126300, U01DK108327]; Lundbeck; Foundation; Carlsberg Foundation; A.P. Moller Foundation; Overseas; Research Fellowship Grant from the Japan Society for the Promotion of; Science
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

