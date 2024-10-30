Schließen

The Mediator kinase module enhances polymerase activity to regulate transcriptional memory after heat stress in Arabidopsis

  Plants are often exposed to recurring adverse environmental conditions in the wild. Acclimation to high temperatures entails transcriptional responses, which prime plants to better withstand subsequent stress events. Heat stress (HS)-induced transcriptional memory results in more efficient re-induction of transcription upon recurrence of heat stress. Here, we identified CDK8 and MED12, two subunits of the kinase module of the transcription co-regulator complex, Mediator, as promoters of heat stress memory and associated histone modifications in Arabidopsis. CDK8 is recruited to heat-stress memory genes by HEAT SHOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR A2 (HSFA2). Like HSFA2, CDK8 is largely dispensable for the initial gene induction upon HS, and its function in transcriptional memory is thus independent of primary gene activation. In addition to the promoter and transcriptional start region of target genes, CDK8 also binds their 3ʹ-region, where it may promote elongation, termination, or rapid re-initiation of RNA polymerase II (Pol II) complexes during transcriptional memory bursts. Our work presents a complex role for the Mediator kinase module during transcriptional memory in multicellular eukaryotes, through interactions with transcription factors, chromatin modifications, and promotion of Pol II efficiency.

Metadaten
Author details:Tim CrawfordORCiD, Lara SieblerORCiDGND, Aleksandra Sulkowska, Bryan Nowack, Li JiangORCiD, Yufeng Pan, Jörn S. LämkeORCiDGND, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s44318-023-00024-x
ISSN:1460-2075
Title of parent work (English):The EMBO journal
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group UK
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/01
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:CDK8; Heat Stress; Mediator Kinase Module; RNA Polymerase II; Transcriptional Memory
Volume:43
Issue:3
Number of pages:25
First page:437
Last Page:461
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

