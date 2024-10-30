Schließen

Tremor clustering reveals pre-eruptive signals and evolution of the 2021 Geldingadalir eruption of the Fagradalsfjall Fires, Iceland

  • Analyzing seismic data in a timely manner is essential for potential eruption forecasting and early warning in volcanology. Here, we demonstrate that unsupervised machine learning methods can automatically uncover hidden details from the continuous seismic signals recorded during Iceland’s 2021 Geldingadalir eruption. By pinpointing the eruption’s primary phases, including periods of unrest, ongoing lava extrusion, and varying lava fountaining intensities, we can effectively chart its temporal progress. We detect a volcanic tremor sequence three days before the eruption, which may signify impending eruptive activities. Moreover, the discerned seismicity patterns and their temporal changes offer insights into the shift from vigorous outflows to lava fountaining. Based on the extracted patterns of seismicity and their temporal variations we propose an explanation for this transition. We hypothesize that the emergence of episodic tremors in the seismic data in early May could be related to an increase in the discharge rate in lateAnalyzing seismic data in a timely manner is essential for potential eruption forecasting and early warning in volcanology. Here, we demonstrate that unsupervised machine learning methods can automatically uncover hidden details from the continuous seismic signals recorded during Iceland’s 2021 Geldingadalir eruption. By pinpointing the eruption’s primary phases, including periods of unrest, ongoing lava extrusion, and varying lava fountaining intensities, we can effectively chart its temporal progress. We detect a volcanic tremor sequence three days before the eruption, which may signify impending eruptive activities. Moreover, the discerned seismicity patterns and their temporal changes offer insights into the shift from vigorous outflows to lava fountaining. Based on the extracted patterns of seismicity and their temporal variations we propose an explanation for this transition. We hypothesize that the emergence of episodic tremors in the seismic data in early May could be related to an increase in the discharge rate in late April.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zahra ZaliORCiDGND, Seyed Mostafa MousaviORCiD, Matthias OhrnbergerORCiDGND, Eva P. S. EiblORCiDGND, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-023-01166-w
ISSN:2662-4435
Title of parent work (English):Communications earth & environment
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:0024/01/02
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/30
Volume:5
Issue:1
Article number:1
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.