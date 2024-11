Adaptation to flood risk over time - from quantification to prediction of adaptation behaviour of households living in flood-prone areas

In 2021 alone, out of 432 damaging events worldwide, 223 were floods that caused USD 74.4 billion in damage (out of a total of USD 252.1 billion, 30 %) and affected 29.2 million people worldwide (CRED, 2022). The participation of private households in the form of self-precaution is an important, complementary part of integrated flood risk management, as property-level precautionary measures can significantly reduce damage in the event of flooding. Precautionary measures could include, for example, moving oil heating to higher, flood-proof floors or installing mobile water barriers. It has been shown that not all potentially affected households take precautions. It is therefore important to investigate which factors influence the adaptation or non-adaptation of residents in flood-prone areas. According to the Protection Motivation Theory (PMT), important factors are, for example, how threatening floods are perceived to be for one's own household (risk perception) and whether one feels able to implement measures oneself (self

In 2021 alone, out of 432 damaging events worldwide, 223 were floods that caused USD 74.4 billion in damage (out of a total of USD 252.1 billion, 30 %) and affected 29.2 million people worldwide (CRED, 2022). The participation of private households in the form of self-precaution is an important, complementary part of integrated flood risk management, as property-level precautionary measures can significantly reduce damage in the event of flooding. Precautionary measures could include, for example, moving oil heating to higher, flood-proof floors or installing mobile water barriers. It has been shown that not all potentially affected households take precautions. It is therefore important to investigate which factors influence the adaptation or non-adaptation of residents in flood-prone areas. According to the Protection Motivation Theory (PMT), important factors are, for example, how threatening floods are perceived to be for one's own household (risk perception) and whether one feels able to implement measures oneself (self efficacy). The data available to quantify and thus understand the precautionary behaviour of households, particularly the development over time, is currently limited. Insights are gained, among other things, through surveys, which are often limited to questioning those affected at a specific, one-off point in time. Panel data, on the other hand, can be used to identify and examine potential dynamics in adaptation behaviour and the associated factors. It is also possible to determine whether adaptation plans are subsequently implemented by respondents. As panel data in the flood risk domain is rare, these dynamics are largely unexplored. This leads to difficulties in developing models that simulate precaution. The lack of an empirical basis for the temporal development of sensitive model parameters and the lack of validation options should be emphasised here. Agent-based models (ABM) are increasingly popular for simulating the complex interaction between humans and floods. The method is based on the assumption that a system largely arises from the interaction of autonomous entities, i.e. agents, with each other and their environment. For example, individual decisions in favour of or against precautionary measures are shaped by individual flood experience, i.e. feedback with the environment. However, the social environment can have a positive or negative influence on the decisions to adapt. Such causal relationships can be modelled in an ABM. Of the ABMs presented to date in the area of flood risk, only a few have been published that focus on flood vulnerability, although this is dynamic in time and space and should be considered accordingly in models. The application of empirically based psychological theories such as PMT is also comparatively rare. The biggest challenge with agent-based methods is the validation of the model results. Although existing models often examine parameter sensitivities in the form of sensitivity analyses, classic validations with real data such as panel data are still lacking. The aim of this thesis is to investigate and simulate, in particular, temporal dynamics in the adaptation behaviour of private households living in flood-prone areas. The first part will quantitatively investigate which temporal developments in adaptation behaviour and the associated factors such as perceptions and attitudes can be determined and which behavioural patterns can be observed. In the second part, an agent-based, empirically validated ABM is presented that simulates the temporal development of adaptation to flood risk after a flood event at the individual level. This work thus makes an important contribution to the research gaps presented. The analysis of this thesis is based on an unique panel data. The respondents were affected by the 2013 flood in Germany and answered questions about their experiences with the flood, their individual adaptation and their attitudes and perceptions of flood risks in three survey waves over a period of four years. The quantitative analysis of the panel data for significant dynamics of the relevant factors was carried out using descriptive statistics and analysis of variance (ANOVA). Different adaptation trajectories were identified using two different clustering methods specially designed for the longitudinal data structure (latent class growth analysis (LCGA) and k-means based cluster analysis). The second part of the thesis examines the extent to which the dynamic adaptation behaviour of private households after the 2013 flood can be simulated in an ABM. In the model presented, the agents represent private households whose behavioural rules were derived on the basis of the PMT and the insights from the quantitative analysis of the panel data. For example, an empirically derived decay function for the risk perception of private households was integrated in order to simulate a decreasing risk perception after the flood. The use of empirically derived parameters in this form is a novelty, as previous applications were parameterised with assumed or estimated values due to the rarity of panel data. The panel data also enables empirical validation of the ABM, which in this form also represents a novelty of the method in the flood risk domain. Overall, the work presented here provides important insights into the dynamics that can be observed in factors and processes that are relevant for adaptation and non-adaptation to flood risk among private households. For example, the risk perception and the protection motivation decreased significantly over time. Coping appraisals such as self-efficacy, on the other hand, remained constant over time. The study identifies and characterises a total of three different adaptation types, including a low adaptive group that required special financial and informational support for adaptation and at the same time received less support compared to other groups. These findings can be incorporated into integrated flood risk management. Support and incentives could be better tailored to individual needs and it must be ensured that appropriate information services are accessible to all. The parameterised ABM was able to successfully simulate the identified adaptation trajectories. Looking forward, the successfully validated ABM presented can help to develop effective communication and management strategies through scenario-based applications to specifically support adaptation to flood risk.

