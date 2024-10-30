Schließen

Mapping and assessing the knowledge base of ecological restoration

  Information on restoration science and practice is dispersed across large numbers of scientific papers, reports, books, and other resources, and there is a lack of synthetic approaches and of linkages between ecological theory and practice. With recent calls for scaling up ecological restoration, there is an urgent need for improving the effectiveness of restoration ecology by presenting existing knowledge in an organized and accessible form. Practitioners benefit from knowing which theories explain patterns and processes in a specific ecosystem, and scientists need an overview of empirical evidence supporting current theories. Strengthening links between restoration practice and science benefits both areas. Based on a new approach used for organizing and assessing hypotheses in invasion biology, we suggest the development of an interactive online platform that promotes the integration of restoration science and practice by (1) presenting an overview of restoration ecology; (2) mapping theoretical work relevant for ecological restoration; (3) displaying direct links to relevant publications; and (4) providing summaries of empirical evidence for ecological theories in specific settings. This online knowledge base should be developed in an open process, bringing together the restoration community with experts in semantic web and natural language processing, library scientists, web designers, and other specialists. The platform should become an evolving, searchable, openly accessible, and intuitively organized tool for future ecological restoration.

Metadaten
Author details:Tina HegerORCiDGND, Jonathan M. JeschkeORCiD, Catherine FebriaORCiD, Johannes KollmannORCiD, Stephen Murphy, Line RochefortORCiD, Nancy ShackelfordORCiD, Vicky M. TempertonORCiD, Eric HiggsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/rec.13676
ISSN:1526-100X
Title of parent work (English):Restoration ecology : the journal of the Society for Ecological Restoration
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Tag:conceptual overview; evidence-based restoration; interactive online; knowledge mapping; platform; research synthesis; science-practice links
Article number:e13676
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [HE 5893/7-1]; German Federal; Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) within the Collaborative; Project "Bridging in Biodiversity Science (BIBS)" [01LC1501]; Volkswagen; Foundation [97 863]; DFG [HE 5893/8-1]; Canada Research Chairs Program,; NSERC Canada; State of Lower Saxony; Natural Sciences and Engineering; Research Council of Canada (NSERC) [138097-2012]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

