David Jones, James Munday, Romano L. M. Corradi, Pablo Rodríguez-Gil, Henri M. J. Boffin, Jiri Zak, Paulina Sowicka, Steven G. Parsons, Vik S. Dhillon, Stuart P. Littlefair, Thomas R. Marsh, Nicole Reindl, Jorge Garciá-Rojas
- We present a detailed study of the stellar and orbital parameters of the post-common envelope binary central star of the planetary nebula Ou 5. Low-resolution spectra obtained during the primary eclipse - to our knowledge the first isolated spectra of the companion to a post-common-envelope planetary nebula central star - were compared to catalogue spectra, indicating that the companion star is a late K- or early M-type dwarf. Simultaneous modelling of multiband photometry and time-resolved radial velocity measurements was then used to independently determine the parameters of both stars as well as the orbital period and inclination. The modelling indicates that the companion star is low mass (∼0.25 M⊙) and has a radius significantly larger than would be expected for its mass. Furthermore, the effective temperature and surface gravity of nebular progenitor, as derived by the modelling, do not lie on single-star post-AGB evolutionary tracks, instead being more consistent with a post-RGB evolution. However, an accurate determination ofWe present a detailed study of the stellar and orbital parameters of the post-common envelope binary central star of the planetary nebula Ou 5. Low-resolution spectra obtained during the primary eclipse - to our knowledge the first isolated spectra of the companion to a post-common-envelope planetary nebula central star - were compared to catalogue spectra, indicating that the companion star is a late K- or early M-type dwarf. Simultaneous modelling of multiband photometry and time-resolved radial velocity measurements was then used to independently determine the parameters of both stars as well as the orbital period and inclination. The modelling indicates that the companion star is low mass (∼0.25 M⊙) and has a radius significantly larger than would be expected for its mass. Furthermore, the effective temperature and surface gravity of nebular progenitor, as derived by the modelling, do not lie on single-star post-AGB evolutionary tracks, instead being more consistent with a post-RGB evolution. However, an accurate determination of the component masses is challenging. This is principally due to the uncertainty on the locus of the spectral lines generated by the irradiation of the companion's atmosphere by the hot primary (used to derive companion star's radial velocities), as well as the lack of radial velocities of the primary.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|David JonesORCiD, James MundayORCiD, Romano L. M. Corradi, Pablo Rodríguez-Gil, Henri M. J. BoffinORCiD, Jiri ZakORCiD, Paulina SowickaORCiD, Steven G. ParsonsORCiD, Vik S. DhillonORCiD, Stuart P. LittlefairORCiD, Thomas R. MarshORCiD, Nicole ReindlORCiDGND, Jorge Garciá-RojasORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab3736
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Subtitle (English):
|a doubly eclipsing post-red-giant-branch system
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/23
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/11/12
|Tag:
|Binaries: eclipsing; Binaries: spectroscopic; Planetary nebulae: individual: IPHASXJ211420.0 + 434136; Stars: AGB and post-AGB; white dwarfs
|Volume:
|510
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|3102
|Last Page:
|3110
|Funding institution:
|Erasmus+ programme of the European Union [2020-1-CZ01-KA203-078200];; Severn Ochoa excellence program [CEX2019-000920-S]; Canarkm Agency for; Research, Innovation and Information Society (AC1-IS1) of the Canary; Islands Government; European Regional Development Fund (ERDF); [ProID2021010074]; Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and; Universities [P/308614]; General Budgets of the Autonomous Community of; the Canary Islands by the MCIU; ERASMUS + programme; STEC; Polish NCN; grant [2015/18/A/ST9/00578]; European Research Council under the; European Union's Seventh Framework Programme (FP/2007-2013) under; ERC-2013-ADG Grant [340040]; STFC; Agencia Estatal de Investigation del; Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovacion (AEI-MCINN) [10.13039/501100011033];; STFC [ST/T000406/1] Funding Source: UKRI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International